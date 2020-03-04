Oanob (and others) on the rise

Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has warned residents of increased water levels in the Oanob River after levels in the Oanob Dam reached 92.6% Monday thanks to heavy rains received over the weekend.

In a statement issued by RTC, NamWater announced that the Oanob Dam stood at 92.6% on Monday and was still rising. By yesterday morning the dam stood at 94.7%, 52cm short of spillage into the river.

RTC said the water levels were expected to reach the 100% mark soon, leading to automatic spillage that will flow into the Oanob River. Therefore, council urged residents to stay away from the river and to remove animals, if any, with immediate effect. It further urged the community to not swim in the river due to the danger of drowning and waterborne diseases.

RTC further reminded the public not to swim in stagnant water and riverbeds in and around town. “Parents and teachers should warn children about the dangers of swimming and/or playing in the rivers and stagnant water. Motorist are equally urged to be vigilant as road infrastructure is damaged in some areas around town,” the statement said.

According to a NamWater bulletin, Hardap stood at 40.1% on Tuesday at 08:00, a significant increase from the 5.9% recorded in January. Water levels at Swakoppoort stood at 69.1%; Von Bach at 99.4%; Omatako at 52.2% and the Friendenau at 44.5%.

The levels of Goreangab stood at 101.5% and Naute at 87.1%, while the Bondels Dam and Daan Viljoen levels stood at 102.8% and 69.1% respectively. – Nampa

