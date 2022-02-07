Oanob dam claims three lives

Divers from Nampol's search and rescue team and of Crisis Response pictured at Oanob dam on Sunday. Photo contributed

At around 16:45 on Sunday, divers found the last body of the three young men that drowned at the Oanob dam on Saturday after a sunset cruise.

According to a family member of one of the deceased, the first victim was found shortly after 13:00 about 16 meters underwater, next to the sunken boat.

A second victim was found at 15:15 at a depth of 23 m. The search was stopped shortly before due to strong winds and deep mud, but began with renewed vigour thereafter.

Although the police state in their official report that the accident took place between 14:30 and 15:00 on Saturday afternoon, the nine young men, according to the same family member, took a motorboat for a trip shortly before dusk. Allegedly, their fuel had run out and the boat started taking in water - the reason for this is unclear - and later capsized.

The boat’s helmsman allegedly asked the occupants who could swim, to swim to shore. He himself offered to help the others.

An SOS was sent out between 19:30 and 20:00 on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay of the Hardap Region, two of the six survivors were initially admitted to hospital. One was later discharged.

