Oanob dam under investigation
09 March 2020 | Infrastructure
According to NamWater’s head of public relations and communication, Johannes Shigwedha, they aware of the crack in the gallery of the dam wall. NamWater did a dam Safety Evaluation in 2014, with the report highlighting some of these observations. This was followed up with a detailed finite element modelling of the dam wall in May 2019 to simulate and compare the observed and theoretical behaviour of the dam. “We obtained a good theoretical model of the behaviour of the dam wall given the information that was available at the time,” he said.
He added that the studies that have been done so far have not been conclusive, due to lack of recent observations data of the behaviour of the dam. “However, with the old information that was available, there is evidence that the dam has not been behaving as originally designed. Therefore, more data is required for further analysis of the dam structure to conclusively confirm the results of the modelling that was done,” Shigweda said.
Design
He explained that the Oanob dam is designed to spread the arch forces into the abutments (the side rock formation), and the cantilever forces into the foundation below. “These two forces work in balance and if the balance is disturbed, forces are redistributed to produce a new state of balance. This in itself reduces the risk of sudden failure. However, if these forces exceed the resisting forces in the abutments and the concrete, then cracking is induced, causing a further redistribution of the forces.”
The finite element investigation went as far as looking at these forces without redistribution of stresses (linear analysis). “Apart from the behavioural data required for the dam wall, more data is required for the real strength of materials (concrete). This information will facilitate the finalisation of the impact of the forces after cracking of the dam wall using a non-linear analysis model,” he noted.
At the moment NamWater is busy gathering more information to finalize the full investigation of the dam structure.