Oanob levels rise slightly

07 February 2020 | Environment

Erwin Leuschner

Thanks to particularly good rainfall in the interior, the level of the Oanob dam near Rehoboth rose by around 11% between Wednesday andThursday this week (from 36.8% to 47.7%), NamWater announced yesterday.
Readers also reported that several rivers carried water: Among others, the Fish River flowed upstream from the Hardap dam, so to the Swakop River near Otjimbingwe. However, there had been no inflow into the Hardap dam.
According to the weather network SASSCAL, particularly good rainfall in the north of the country was recorded on Wednesday. The highest rain report comes from Okangwati station: 21.5 mm.
Further showers were reported are as follows:
• Tsumkwe Breeding Station: 21 mm;
• Okomumbonde: 8.8 mm;
• Tsumis: 7 mm;
• Sachinga: 5.5 mm;
• Kaoko Otavi: 4 mm;
• Mopanie Post 6: 3.5 mm;
• Okamboro: 3.5 mm;
• Gellap Ost: 2.5 mm; and
• Dudukabbe: 1.5 mm.
According to the weather agency, the outlook for further precipitation remains positive at the weekend, at least in the north of Namibia. There will be isolated thunderstorms. In the interior it is said to be partly cloudy and warm, with occasional precipitation can be expected until Saturday.

Similar News

 

Help insekte só bewaar

1 day - 10 February 2020 | Environment

Ter wille van die voortbestaan van die mensdom moet ons ons houding teenoor insekte verander. Hulle bestuif ’n derde van alle gewasse wat ons eet....

Take care of your street

2 weeks ago - 27 January 2020 | Environment

Many believe that it is the responsibility of the local municipality to keep the streets clean. While this belief is not entirely incorrect, homeowners should...

One stop recycling spot

3 weeks ago - 15 January 2020 | Environment

One of the top performing schools of the annual Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) Schools Recycling Competition (SRC) – Dagbreek Special School – just introduced a...

Conservancy proactive about fire management

3 weeks ago - 15 January 2020 | Environment

In the last five years, the Nyae Nyae Conservancy and Community Forest has actively managed and recorded fire in their area.They took this step as...

Wild animal smuggling in the spotlight

4 weeks ago - 13 January 2020 | Environment

The smuggling of wild animals (the fourth-largest illegal trade in the world!) is motivated by massive gains from illegal international trade of species – an...

MET announces plans to safeguard wild horses

2 months ago - 25 November 2019 | Environment

The ministry of environment and tourism has released their Wild Horse Management Plan to set out objectives and guidelines for the management of these animals.The...

Need ‘green’ support? Read on!

3 months ago - 06 November 2019 | Environment

Nedbank Namibia launched the pioneering Go Green Fund in partnership with Namibia Nature Foundation in 2001 and has since blazed a trail for corporates to...

Is our rock art being destroyed by mining?

3 months ago - 30 October 2019 | Environment

The violence of mining and quarrying on the Namibian archaeological landscape is the theme of a public talk hosted by Dr Alma Nankela, an archaeologist...

Namibian expert on ADB’s ABM board

3 months ago - 29 October 2019 | Environment

A Namibian is among a group of experts on the board of a continental initiative by the African Development Bank (ADB) to mobilize financing for...

NamWater has desalination plans from coast to capital

3 months ago - 24 October 2019 | Environment

Yolanda Nel A feasibility study for the development of a Desalination Plant and Water Carriage System is currently being conducted by NamWater, proposing the supply...

Latest News

Schools in the dark

12th of February 08:10 | Local News

Electricity and water supply has been suspended due to non-payment at over a dozen schools in Windhoek.The cut-off resulted in some schools sending pupils home...

A decade of change

12th of February 08:01 | Education

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation celebrate 10 years of existence with various activities planned for 21 and 22 February.At the celebration launch yesterday, BAS...

Go colour crazy for CAN

12th of February 07:53 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s annual Spray a Thon 2020 starts on Saturday, 29 February 2020 in Windhoek and Swakopmund and runs for the entire...

Gee terug tydens Lydenstyd

13 minutes ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Woensdag is die eerste dag van die Lydenstyd wat die 40 dae voor Paasfees inhuldig, en Namibiërs word aangemoedig om in hierdie tyd...

‘Nou begin die lewe eers!’

15 hours ago | People

Evelyn Rosar - Dis 08:30 en koffie en tee word by die Oude Rust-oord in Windhoek bedien. Oupa Harry gaan sit saam met die ander...

Erastus to lead Air Namibia...

16 hours ago | Business

Air Namibia announced that their Chief Human Resources Officer Elia Erastus (photo) has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 11 February 2020 and...

Indoor hockey on fire

16 hours ago | Sports

The opening fixtures of the 2020 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) took place in the capital last weekend, with exciting matches in both...

Blue bank awarded

17 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia (SBN) was recently awarded the Best Investment Bank 2020 in Namibia by the reputable Global Banking & Finance Awards.Global Banking & Finance...

CFC retains tourney trophy

17 hours ago | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) kicked off its 2020 Bank Windhoek Fistball League campaign on a high note in Swakopmund, retaining the Opening Tournament trophy after...

Load More