Oil exploration flies in the face of renewable alternatives
Hype without proof
19 August 2021 | Environment
Recent remarks by president Hage Geingob, that Namibia’s people tend to speak too much, jolted the civil rights community into action.
Geingob said this while shutting down a question addressed by the media to Craig Steinke, founding member of the Canadian gas and oil exploration company, Reconnaissance Energy Africa, (ReconAfrica). Specifically, Steinke was asked to comment on a critical report by the investigative firm Viceroy Research, alleging that their project in Namibia is an investor scam.
This sparked cynical replies from the president – replies that did not go down well with the Women’s Leadership Centre, which is aimed at protecting communities affected by Recon’s exploratory wells in the Kavango.
The WLC says the fact that people, especially communal women, have – contrary to relevant UN resolutions – not been given a chance to be properly informed before the project takes place which will obstruct their basic human rights in terms of traditional living, land ownership and use of natural resources.
Rinaani Musutua of the Economic & Social Justice Trust criticized Geingob’s remarks, saying that “If we cannot ask questions at this level, who are we supposed to ask?”
She regards the ease in which ReconAfrica’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was accepted in 2019 and the granting of an Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) “while people had not been properly informed” as a violation of the Environmental Act 7 of 2007. Musutua is of the opinion that ReconAfrica has broken every law that affected their activities to date and even cited the fact that a Labor Inspector was forbidden access to ReconAfrica’s site in February this year. She fears that Namibia is going to lose its reputation as being the “Environmental Capital of Africa”.
More critics
Media event host, well-known Namibian labour expert and human rights champion Herbert Jauch, made it clear that he regards ReconAfrica’s exploration activities in the Kavango regions of Namibia as a dubious project.
“ReconAfrica is presented to Namibians as a savior. However, we have seen these types of ‘investments’ before,” Jauch warned, pointing to car manufacturing that had gone sideways years ago as well as the Ramatex textile factory that caused long-term damage to the water in the Goreangab Dam due to toxic solutions that were released into the dam. “Health risks for workers were simply disregarded and information withheld from the public,” he said of these cases.
Jauch regards the search for oil as the wrong sign to be given by government in a time when renewable energies are on the rise elsewhere in the world. Moreover, Namibia has in the past indicated that it would embrace green solutions.
“I find it hard to comprehend that a petition, which has been handed to parliament after it was previously signed by at least 50 organizations, is simply disregarded,” Jauch said. He did however also criticize the media for ignoring such an important outcry by the public at large.
Déjà vu
As a highly qualified geologist, who worked in the exploration industry before, Matt Totten (Jnr) was in agreement with Jauch, pointing to the fact that the firm HRT had also in 2013 been celebrated for its supposed striking of oil offshore. “I think they folded after the third drilling exercise.”
Putting up a photo of Steinke’s visit at State House, Totten Jnr considered it rather odd how similar the photos of 2021 appear to those of 2013, when HRT Management was pictured in the presence of former Prime Minister Hage Geingob and controversial business man Knowledge Katti, who always seems to be associated with these types of “investments”.
Totten Jnr also ripped the whole exploration approach and handling of information to pieces, criticizing the fact that ReconAfrica relied solely on historical aeromagnetic data to explain their conviction of an oil field that is supposed to yield billions of barrels of oil. Displaying previous aeromagnetic maps, he showed that the map clearly showed a much higher chance of an oil field in the Ovambo Basin. Yet no oil was found there, when extensive searches and test drilling were performed there in the 60’s and 70’s.
Totten Jnr’s greatest concern however, is that irrespective of whether oil is found or not, scarce ground water resources are being put at risk through exploratory wells, and an area that has been identified as a conservation area is subjected to oil exploratory activities – this while Namibia has signed up for a massive 5 Gigawatt Solar plant.
‘Less gas than a can of beans’
Pointing to the little data ReconAfrica has made known, Totten Jnr pointed used their announcement that they had discovered five gas units in their sample. “This boils down to a content of 0.05% gas relative to the mud sample. A can of beans has more gas than that!”
On ReconAfrica’s announcement over the presence of petroleum in their first two wells, Totten made his disbelief clear: “Drilling well 6-2 was supposed to reach 3800m and was stopped at 2294 meters. Well 6-1 was also supposed to go down to 3800 meters, yet they stopped at 2780 meters. They found no source rock and they did not show us the all-important drill stem test; yet they claim success, while previously having proclaimed that the oil reserve could be as deep as 6000 meters!
Totten presented numerous graphs and announcements by ReconAfrica, including a Sproule Report, which is regarded as a key indicator in many such investments. Time and again it is made abundantly clear by ReconAfrica that the internationally frowned upon and controversial production method of fracking, is regarded as the only possible way in which oil can be sourced in the Kavango Basin due to its sedimentary structure.
Tumbling stock price
The oil specialist also included a graph of ReconAfrica’s recently tumbling share price on the Canadian stock exchange, proving that investors have taken note.
Similar to the Viceroy report, Totten pointed to the repeated hype created by the internet platform Oilprice.com. He explained that the platform should not be regarded as reliable source in view of the fact that their owners had invested in ReconAfrica stock and had every interest in pumping the price.