Oil found in Orange Basin

08 February 2022 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy confirmed the discovery of light oil within the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.
According to the ministry, the initial drilling started in December 2021 and was drilled by Valaris (DS-10 drillship). The drilling process was safely completed during early February 2022. The prospect encountered hydrocarbons in both the primary and secondary target zones.
The joint venture between Shell Namibia Upstream (45%) Qatar Energy (45% and Namcor (10%) confirmed further post-well analyses, inclusive of fluid and rock samples of the well data.
Moreover, further associated exploration activities will be undertaken to determine the size and the recoverable potential of the identified hydrocarbons.
"I congratulate Shell, Qatar Energy and Namcor on their recent oil discovery offshore Namibia," mines minister Tom Alweendo said. "It gives us a clear shot at reimagining our economy. When the time comes, we would need to think boldy in structuring a recovery model that is in the best interest of all stakeholders."

