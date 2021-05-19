Okahandja councillor urges cooperation

Okahandja constituency councillor, Bethuel Tjaveondja, said councillors need to work together with private sectors in their communities in addressing challenges in their societies as government intervention alone are not enough.

Tjaveondja made this statement on Tuesday while delivering his maiden speech in the National Council, where he said that government alone will not solve all problems faced by Namibians and councillors as leaders at the local authority level need to convince private entities to commit more.

“During my first plus-minus five months in office, I have come to witness the high rate of hunger and unemployment within our community. Some people have to take medication on an empty stomach, a situation that is uncalled for. We, therefore, need to become innovative in our approach going forward,” he said adding that councillors need to focus on the social responsibility aspect of all private companies.



Social issues

Tjaveondja said the Okahandja community for instance is faced with a lack of documentation, ablution and sanitation facilities, serviced land and high numbers of unemployed young graduates as well as food insecurity. He added that there are also insufficient health facilities, a lack of recreational facilities, potable water for all, total electrification and road infrastructures that are dilapidated while drugs and alcohol abuse and gender-based violence is high.

He said these issues are not limited to his constituency alone but generally felt across the board in the country. “The work ahead is tough and demanding. Is no more business as usual. I thus remind us all to deliver on the reasonable promises that are expected from us all, by thinking and operating beyond party alliance, not working along tribal lines and regional attachments if we really want to fulfil the reality of a prosperous nation,” he said. – Nampa



