Okahandja land grabbers must leave

Eviction order granted

31 August 2020 | Local News

Okahandja • [email protected]
High Court Judge Collins Parker on Friday granted a court order to the Okahandja town council and minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni, to evict hundreds of illegal residents of settlements in the town.
Illegal residents on municipal land in Eekunde itself, Eekunde extension 5, Veddersdal extension 1, 2 and 3, Five Rand extensions 3 and 4 and anywhere else within the Okahandja surrounds where illegal land was seized, will have to move within two weeks.
Uutoni's affidavit, submitted with the application, says massive land grabbing on Okahandja has created an untenable situation.
Today has been set as a deadline for the illegal residents to give notice of their opposition to the order, or they will be evicted 14 days from the order date. Their temporary structures will also be demolished and any possessions left behind will be confiscated.
According to Uutoni, the municipality does not know exactly who the illegal land grabbers are because they refuse to provide their details to municipal officials and because their structures are set up at night.
However, Uutoni has no doubt that there is a great number of them and that they do live in Okahandja. "The respondents are many. We do not have their names and some of them have erected dwellings on the occupied land to keep occupied only the areas they identified. So they do not live in the structures, but elsewhere. We do not know where they live, but they are in Okahandja,” reads Uutoni's statement.
He therefore asked the court for permission that the order be broadcast by radio services, as well as through notices to the municipality, the police station and to the Okahandja Magistrate's Court.
Nampa reports that the Okahandja village council's leadership is still suspended after the former minister Peya Mushelenga had them investigated for alleged mismanagement.
Earlier this month, a complaint of corrupt land sales in the town was also lodged with the Anti-Corruption Commission.

