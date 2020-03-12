Okahandja municipality books in the red

The Auditor General has issued an adverse audit opinion for the Okahandja municipality for the 2016/17 financial year, as its financial statements do not fairly reflect the municipality’s financial position.

These findings are revealed in the municipality’s 2016/17 audit report by Auditor General (AG) Junias Kandjeke, which was submitted to the National Assembly for oversight by Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein last week.

“The financial statements do not present fairly in all material respects the financial position of the municipality of Okahandja as at 30 June 2017 and its financial performance and cash flow for the year then ended,” the report said.

During the audit, it was found that there was an overstatement of provision of bad debts of N$9.9 million and no supporting documents to verify a claim of N$3.7 million by the Namibia Traffic Information System.

Additionally, the municipality could not present a list to verify an amount of N$1.2 million used under the Build Together project, a government initiative aimed to meet large-scale housing needs through an enabling approach to housing provision.

The audit also revealed that there was no bank reconciliation done on 30 June 2017 and the municipality is still working on a 2008 valuation roll.

Equally, all services of the municipality were charged on the 2015/16 financial year tariffs and no trade payables reconciliations were done.

An adverse audit opinion means the municipality’s financial records do not conform with the Auditor General’s audit criteria and the financial records provided were misrepresented. – Nampa



