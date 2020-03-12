Okahandja municipality books in the red

12 March 2020 | Government

The Auditor General has issued an adverse audit opinion for the Okahandja municipality for the 2016/17 financial year, as its financial statements do not fairly reflect the municipality’s financial position.
These findings are revealed in the municipality’s 2016/17 audit report by Auditor General (AG) Junias Kandjeke, which was submitted to the National Assembly for oversight by Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein last week.
“The financial statements do not present fairly in all material respects the financial position of the municipality of Okahandja as at 30 June 2017 and its financial performance and cash flow for the year then ended,” the report said.
During the audit, it was found that there was an overstatement of provision of bad debts of N$9.9 million and no supporting documents to verify a claim of N$3.7 million by the Namibia Traffic Information System.
Additionally, the municipality could not present a list to verify an amount of N$1.2 million used under the Build Together project, a government initiative aimed to meet large-scale housing needs through an enabling approach to housing provision.
The audit also revealed that there was no bank reconciliation done on 30 June 2017 and the municipality is still working on a 2008 valuation roll.
Equally, all services of the municipality were charged on the 2015/16 financial year tariffs and no trade payables reconciliations were done.
An adverse audit opinion means the municipality’s financial records do not conform with the Auditor General’s audit criteria and the financial records provided were misrepresented. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Omaheke launches land plan

6 days ago - 05 March 2020 | Government

Omaheke’s 2017/2027 Integrated Regional Land Use Plan (IRLUP) was officially launched by the land reform minister Utoni Nujoma in Gobabis on Wednesday.IRLUP is a sector-overlapping...

Amnesty for Reho defaulters

6 days ago - 05 March 2020 | Government

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has introduced an amnesty programme to assist residents who struggle to settle their municipal bills.The programme targets residents whose electricity...

New junior council for Gobabis municipality

6 days ago - 05 March 2020 | Government

Jimmy Visser, a grade 12 learner from the Wennie du Plessis High School, was sworn in as the second junior mayor of Gobabis on Tuesday.The...

CoW on cost-cutting drive

1 week ago - 28 February 2020 | Government

The mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu said the municipality will be forced to introduce cost-cutting measures to save money to implement its 2020 Mayoral Action...

Gobabis municipality drowns in debt

1 month - 04 February 2020 | Government

Gobabis residents owe their municipality about N$50 million in unpaid municipal bills, its chief executive Ignatius Thudinyane said.The town has about 25 000 inhabitants, of...

Tebele sworn in

1 month - 27 January 2020 | Government

The newly elected Regional Councillor for Gobabis Constituency, Augustinus Tebele was sworn in as a member of the Omaheke Regional Council on Friday, 24 January.Tebele...

Mayor makes a move

1 month - 22 January 2020 | Government

Council members of the City of Windhoek (CoW) have undertaken to be more visible in the electorate.This according to new mayor Fransina Kahungu who was...

CoW needs your input

5 months ago - 16 September 2019 | Government

The City of Windhoek announced that as from tomorrow (17 September), it is conducting a Community Risk Assessment (CRA).The first stage – data collection –...

CoW budget approved

6 months ago - 06 September 2019 | Government

Windhoek • Yolanda NelA N$4.65 billion operational budget of the City of Windhoek was approved by the line ministry, with expected expenses budgeted at N$4.52...

Have your say about the city

6 months ago - 05 September 2019 | Government

As from Saturday (7 September), the city of Windhoek is hosting a series of informative and consultative meetings in the capital to explains its programmes...

Latest News

Top swimming at Oanob

12th of March 08:38 | Sports

The 13th Pointbreak Open Water Swim took place at Lake Oanob Resort last Sunday, with organisers saying the dam was a sight to behold, with...

EES and HitRadio go big!

12th of March 08:23 | Art and Entertainment

One of the great unifiers in a country of so many different ethnic groups, cultures and languages as Namibia, has always been music – connecting...

Covid-19 worries travel industry ...

18 hours ago | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected] Just a month ago, the Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN) announced an increase in visitor numbers to Namibia.A few short weeks later,...

Women rise in SME sector

18 hours ago | Business

Over the last decade the Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sector has seen a trend of more women taking up opportunities in franchising and this is...

Top tennis at junior tourney

22 hours ago | Sports

The T02 NTA Junior Tournament was held in Windhoek last weekend, with 91 entries received. The biggest participating group, were the U/10s, with 15 players...

Prepping for an interview ...

22 hours ago | Banking

Chantelle Reid After applying for a position, you finally receive that call saying, “You have been shortlisted. Please join us for an interview”.This in itself...

No sprinting to Olympics

22 hours ago | Sports

No Namibian athlete reached the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying standard to participate in this year’s event.This follows after the third leg of the Crystal Gold...

Water down the drain

22 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] Rehoboth Town Council on Tuesday dumped a tank full of clean drinking water before confiscating the tank that was placed there by...

Uitstalling bring hulde aan Figueira

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Flashback, ’n retrospektiewe fotografie-uitstalling deur Tony Figueira, open volgende Vrydag (20 Maart) by The Project Room.Tydens die ontstuimige vooronafhanklikheidsjare in die tagtigs en die...

Load More