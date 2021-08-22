OKH aims to reclaim ‘Garden Town’ title

Five Rand needs police station, clinic

Okahandja mayor Natasha Brinkman. Photo Nampa

In a bid to bring services closer to the people, Okahandja constituency councillor Bethuel Ndjaveondja has submitted a proposal to line ministries for the construction of a police station and clinic at the Five Rand informal settlement located on the outskirts of the town.

Speaking to Nampa, Ndjaveondja highlighted various challenges Okahandja is facing and what his office is doing to address them. He said that apart from land delivery challenges and the high unemployment rate especially among the youth, there are also several communities that stay far from essential services like health facilities and police stations. This prompted him to approach the health and home affairs ministries to look into the proposal for approval.

“I have a problem with the fact that someone has to walk five kilometres from the Five Rand area just to go get a police stamp on the duplicate of their ID. Through my office, I wrote to the municipality to avail two plots with specific sizes at specific locations because I want it to be central, then we will see after that. We all know government’s financial position is not stable; it’s not only our government but it is a world phenomenon,” said Ndjaveondja.

On the same issue, Okahandja mayor Natasha Brinkman said that the municipality is busy registering and giving residents deeds of ownership for the land they are occupying to allow them to own it. “It is painful not to have a piece of land in your very own country, not to mention in the town you were born, where you grew up and went to school. You witness developments taking place and you see people who are not from there getting land.”

She added that the municipality needs skip containers and cleaning trucks to clean up dumping sites that are filled with rubbish, as the council aims to take the town back to its glory days of being called the “garden town”. – Nampa

