OKH residents warned to be weary of water

The ministry of agriculture, water and land reform (MAWLR) warned the public, mainly residents around the town of Okahandja, to avoid buying or using empty 20-litre containers which contained pesticides as they may contain highly hazardous residues.

The containers came from the Okahandja Central Agricultural Stores, after thieves broke in and stole 120 canisters of pesticides belonging to MAWLR on 9 April 2020, according to a statement.

Each canister contained 20 litres of chemicals to fight the African migratory locusts that are currently invading crops and grazing areas in various regions.

According to the statement, it is suspected that the criminals poured the pesticides in the drainage system and the surroundings of the storage facility at Okahandja, noting it could result in severe water contamination and affect the health of residents.

“The Okahandja municipality was informed of the incident and advised to assess the situation for further actions to be taken,” the statement reads.

The chemical residues in the containers cannot be cleaned with normal home detergents, therefore the ministry further requested the public to report any suspected sale of empty 20-litre plastic containers to the nearest police station.

A case in connection with the suspected theft was opened with the Namibian Police. – Nampa

