Oktoberfest off the cards – for now

20 May 2020 | Events

There’s no Windhoek Oktoberfest to look forward to this year, with organisers announcing the cancellation of the annual event, which would have taken place on 30 and 31 October at the SKW in the capital.
In a media statement Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) Global Marketing Manager, Rene Duffy, said that the decision was necessitated by the current uncertainty the world faces and the fact that given these circumstances, it is impossible to plan an event of this magnitude.
“We take great pride in the Oktoberfest and how it evolved over the last 10 years from a small event of circa 300 people, into a two-day event with approximately 6 000 fest-goers,” she said.
Duffy said the Oktoberfest’s commitment to making up for the absence of this year’s event in the planning for next year, is that supporters can look forward to much more than what they are used to. “The authenticity of the annual Windhoek Oktoberfest has contributed significantly to its success and is dependent on three fundamentals; the fest-goers, the special festbier, and the musicians that travel all the way from Germany,” she said.

