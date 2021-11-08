OLAF opens

Festival continues until Saturday

08 November 2021 | Events

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda launched the Otjomuise Live Festival (OLAF) at UN Plaza in Katutura on Saturday.
The event is organised by the National Theatre of Namibia in partnership with various sponsors including the City of Windhoek, NBC, European Union and Goethe Institute, among others.
Speaking at the launch, Amupanda said that the current leadership of the Municipal Council wants residents who know the duties of the Council, to hold it accountable and make an effort to contribute to the transformation of the City.
He said that the CoW plans on developing a public arts policy that will outline procedures, processes and commitment towards the City’s social life. The policy will also pave way towards the introduction of an annual Windhoek events calendar, which will be managed by the City and will include all the social events taking place in the capital.
The festival has a series of events lined up at different venues in the capital until Saturday (13 November).

