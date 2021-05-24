Old cemetery becomes respectful resting place

Rehobothers tackles upgrade

24 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Rehoboth • Boet Matthews

Residents are hard at work to turn the first cemetery at Rehoboth into an honourable resting place.
A subcommittee of the Rehoboth Cemetery Development Committee (RCDC) recently completed Phase 1 and will soon begin Phase 2 as soon as additional funds are secured.
The subcommittee that would like to bring the cemetery back on par, curb vandalism and ensure that it is not simply used as a thoroughfare, consists of Theo Jankowski (chairman), Romy Januarie, James Yisa, Manfred Draghoender, Patrick Jankowski and Johann Wohler.
When asked, Theo Jankowski said that “we are very pleased with the progress so far, especially the work at the entrance where beautiful pillars with stone, cement bricks and a sturdy steel gate have been installed”.
He stressed that the next step would be to further clean up inside the cemetery and erect fences so that families can take ownership of their loved ones’ graves. “So far, no names of some of the deceased have been found. We know many recognized ancestors of the community and other well-known persons are buried here. These include Captain Hermanus van Wyk and his wife Margaret, Captain Cornelius van Wyk, civic chairman Allan Louw, the first Baster magistrate Dirk van Wyk, the Nama chief Isak Gowaseb, Johannes Timotheus Beukes (also known as Johannes Griet), as well as Maans Beukes and his wife, Elizabeth.”

Catholic influence
In addition, five Catholic priests were laid to rest here, along with the beloved Brother Joseph, who did a lot for the community, including bringing electricity to Rehoboth. He also made the first coffins and was an excellent photographer who developed black-and-white photographs himself at the time.
German soldiers who died at Sam Khubis were also interred here.
According to Manfred Draghoender, there are many other well-known residents of Rehoboth buried here, but a big question remains about where the grave is of Jakobus Samuel Beukes, also known as Koos VVO or as Oukoes Samuel.
According to Theo, Koos VVO was a man with courage and endurance, who with his cane braved the dusty streets of Rehoboth to raise money for telegrams he sent to the United Nations in New York to complain about apartheid in what was then South West Africa, especially at Rehoboth. The story goes that he also provided the UN address to other indigenous leaders to write protest letters.
Based on stories, he also sent a message to the Vatican in Rome, congratulating John XXIII on his inauguration as Pope. Apparently the feedback from Rome was enormous and Oukoes Samuel was recognized in the highest Catholic circles.
The committee is still working hard towards realizing their dream to further upgrade of the town's oldest cemetery. However, according to Januarie, they are confident that the funds will be raised to make this dream a reality.
Yisa says the expenses will amount to about N$200 000.

