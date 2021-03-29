Old copyright act to be history soon

Input needed by 31 March

29 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) is in the process of reviewing Namibia’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Protection Act of 1994.
This revision affects musicians, authors, artists, developers and originators of creative work, BIPA representative Onesmus Joseph said during a consultation meeting held at Rundu. “The current bill is outdated and no longer serves its intended purpose, hence the need to amend the legislation.”
The absence of legislation to for instance protect traditional practices and traditional dances result in the creators of this genre being exploited without them benefitting. Another fundamental gap is that the current act is not accompanied by the copyright regulations that should guide how things should be done.
“There are just provisions made in the act. We really need to look into how the creative industry can keep on creating, but benefit from their hard work,” he said.
On their part, Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (NASCAM) chief executive John Max said they want the amended bill to provide for a copyrights levy to be charged on all storage devices imported into the country.
The review project was funded by the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO).
BIPA is also partnering with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture while the general public has been asked to also give their input into the matter by no later than 31 March 2021. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

5 days ago - 25 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

TALA Namibia launches online festival

1 week ago - 23 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Mobile-based video streaming platform TALA Namibia is launching an online festival, delivered by a group of local producers and filmmakers in partnership with the Namibian...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 18 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Museum of local music sees light of day

2 weeks ago - 15 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Museums Association of Namibia (MAN), the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Namibia and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) invites...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 11 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 04 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Experience Figaro – online!

3 weeks ago - 03 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

After concluding The Voice Masterclasses classical music development workshop, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Music Ensemble hosted and recorded the well-known Marriage of...

Classical Music Festival – enjoy online!

3 weeks ago - 02 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) hosts its Classical Music Festival – the first concert of the year – next Saturday (13 March), giving talented...

Ongano opens at Omba

4 weeks ago - 01 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ongano – Ileni Pamwe, a project of visual artists, opens at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre this evening.The Ileni Pamwe Project is...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 month - 25 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Latest News

The dollar-rand peg: Time to...

2 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Carel Jordaan, RMB TraderNamibia’s sophisticated and liquid foreign exchange market plays a crucial role in its economy. Notwithstanding the country’s size, we have...

Negotiate rental escalations like a...

2 hours ago | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Monte Christo to be extended

4 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Monte Christo road in Windhoek’s northern outskirts will be extended at an estimated cost of N$40 million.Octagon Construction has been appointed to...

Communications Act needs amendment –...

4 hours ago | Technology

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has called on lawmakers to amend the “outdated” Communications Act of 2009 in a bid to respond to...

A hidden epidemic

4 hours ago | Health

Cornelis de JoncheereMore than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, the severe impact on older people is, sadly, plain to see. Not only are older...

Nam vs Uganda: ‘A runaway...

5 hours ago | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes continued their winning ways against the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town International...

Adapting to the post-Covid era

21 hours ago | Events

Capricorn Group hosted one of their well-known Inspire sessions with the theme “Adapting to the new post-Covid-19 era” last Friday, giving a platform to three...

Old copyright act to be...

1 day - 29 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) is in the process of reviewing Namibia’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Protection Act of 1994.This revision affects musicians,...

Around the world – eight...

1 day - 29 March 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness onthe value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners...

Load More