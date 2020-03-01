Old Location Cemetery closes for new burials

01 March 2020 | Local News

During the Windhoek City Council’s second ordinary council meeting of the year last week, it was announced that the Old Location Cemetery has been closed for new burial sites.
This is due to the fact that the cemetery has reached its capacity and there is no more burial space available. Burials at this site will now only be permitted for second interments in existing graves that were dug eight feet or 2.4m deep and for reserved graves.
The Old Location Cemetery was established in 1928 to cater for the community of the Old Location and was utilised until 1968 when the last inhabitants of the Old Location were relocated to Katutura.
In January 1995 the City of Windhoek applied to the former minister of regional and local government, housing and rural development (now ministry of urban and rural development) to reopen the cemetery because of the high demand for burials by the community who resided in the area, whose ancestors were buried in the cemetery.
Based on this demand and the status of the cemetery as a historic site, the ministry approved the application, which led to the expansion of the boundary of the cemetery, to accommodate more burial sites and to prolong the lifespan of the cemetery.
Since the extension of the boundary in 1995, 725 burials have taken place while more than 40 community members have reserved graves next to their loved ones and are currently paying reservation fees for those graves.
The burial rule for the Old Location Cemetery is that one should be born on or before 1959, however this rule will not be applicable for a second burial in an existing 2.4m grave. There are currently 500 used graves to be used for second interments/ burials.

