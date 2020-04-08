Old Mutual starts food roll-out

Pictured FLTR are Luitenant-Colonel Josephine Nghishoongele (NDF), deputy minister Ester Muinjangue, Old Mutual’s Ndangi Katoma, social worker Manny Kandjii, and Michael Shilongo of the Psychosocial Support Response Team. Photo contributed

Old Mutual Namibia handed over their first consignment of food parcels to the Psychosocial Support Response Team under the National Health Emergency Management Committee that is spearheaded by the Covid-19 lead ministry, the ministry of health and social services.

This follows after the company pledged last week to donate N$5 million towards the nation-wide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Old Mutual’s executive for marketing, communication and customer strategy, Ndangi Katoma, they identified specific areas of financial support in terms of how the N$5 million would be allocated, saying that N$1 million would be set aside for provision of food to the poor and vulnerable communities across all the 14 regions. “Today, we are honouring our commitment to provide food supplies to the poor and the vulnerable communities – starting in the Khomas region.”

He said to ensure that the N$1 million worth of basic supplies equitably benefits communities across the 14 regions, they have worked out a proportional budget allocation for each region, based on the latest national population figures. “For Khomas, which receives the biggest share, this translates into N$208 000 worth of food supplies.”

He said the food supply delivery comprises dried foods that will be distributed to about 400 homeless individuals and families who have recently been given temporary shelter at the Teacher’s Resource Centre in Katutura and the Khomasdal stadium for the duration of the lockdown period.

“At the same time, we will continue to conduct community needs assessments in consultation with the lead ministry’s National Health Emergency Management Committee as our key partner, following the commencement of our roll-out plan to each region in the coming days,” he said.

He added that Old Mutual is also busy rolling out the rest of the committed donation. “To that effect, we are working with the ministry’s assigned lead agency and we are currently in the final process of procuring machinery that will expand the Covid-19 testing capacity and for which we have assigned N$2.7 million.

