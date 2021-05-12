Old Mutual under ‘10 strongest insurance brands’

12 May 2021 | Business

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance brands globally.
Although the company slipped from 4th last year to 9th this year, it remains the only African insurer in the authoritative annual report, compiled by the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.
“According to the report, the world’s top 100 insurance brands lost nearly US$30 billion, or nearly 6% of their total brand value, because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, we are humbled and encouraged for being able to preserve notable brand strength and value,” says Ndangi Katoma, Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy at Old Mutual Namibia.

Bridging the gap
Brand Finance bridges the gap between marketing and finance by helping businesses across the globe connect the value of their brands to their bottom lines. To arrive at a monetary brand value, Brand Finance examines a wide range of performance indices, evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance; drawn from proprietary market research and publicly available data.
“We believe that it is the relationships and reputations built on trust and mutual value that will lead the way towards a better future. So I just want to thank our customers and stakeholders for continuing to trust and partner with us, as we champion mutually positive futures for all. We are grateful to Old Mutual employees and service providers across the continent for delivering on our brand promise of doing great things every day,” Katoma concludes.

