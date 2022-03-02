Old Wheelers host ‘old timers’

The Old Wheelers Club of Namibia recently invited seniors from various old age homes for a ride through Windhoek along with coffee / tea and cake at their clubhouse in the capital.

“This is actually an annual event, but due to Covid-19 it could not take place for the past two years,” said club member Eric Detering.

He said that to ensure the health of theirs guests, all the drivers and assistants underwent a Covid-19 test that was made possible by the friendly support of Langerhans Pharmacy who did the test for free.

“Twenty-six Old Wheelers took the time to pick up the 55 seniors at their various homes and then drove from Christuskirche via Sam Nujoma Drive and the Western Bypass to the Old Wheelers Club,” Detering said.

At the clubhouse, the members had decorated the hall beautifully, and served home-made cake and coffee. “The coffee machines and coffee were made available by Komnik & Frank. Thank you so much for that,” Detering said.

He added a special word of thanks to the Windhoek City Police who accompanied the 26 vehicles to ensure the safety of everyone.

The Old Wheelers consisted of 26 vehicles, all older than 25 years, including a 1934 Chevrolet, a 1938 Buick Limited, a 1952 Austin Sheerline, various Mercedes-Benzes and always reliable VW Beetles.

