Olivier launches 'Colourful World of Owambo'
07 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment
The book is a comprehensive guide to the North and is indispensable for the informed traveller. Studded with jewels of fascinating information, it offers several routes to explore as well as insight on a diverse array of subjects.
Topics range from descriptions of the eight Aawambo communities, annual festivals, traditional dress and diet, including delicacies like mopane worms and bullfrogs, to the Cuvelai drainage system and trees of life, such as the omnipresent makalani palms.
The routes contain historical snippets about the towns, regions, their traditional leaders and pre-independence clashes, and explorers, traders and missionaries who left their mark. They also include the rich narrative of popular sites like Nakambale - the old Finnish mission station, the Ombalantu Baobab at Outapi, Ruacana Falls, Lake Otjikoto and Etosha National Park.
Up until now Owambo has been a section of Namibia that hasn’t featured in mainstream tourism. This is now changing. Olivier used his in-depth knowledge of the area gleaned over three decades of being a journalist in the North, to provide a clear and concise introduction to Owambo for all who are ready to make its acquaintance.
Brimming with information, the book offers good reading for anyone interested in the Oshiwambo culture and history of the region.
The one-of-a-kind travel guide cum handbook will keep you absorbed every time you dip into it with its easy-to-read style and delicious detail.
Discover the Colourful World of Owambo (ISBN 9991689692) is available in bookshops and souvenir shops. It sells at N$425.