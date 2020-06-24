Olympic Day commemorated

Photo Nampa

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) in conjunction with the Basketball Arts School (BAS) joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Olympic Day on Tuesday.

The day is celebrated all over the world on 23 June, and saw representatives from athletics, cycling and Paralympic sport codes receiving basketball training from BAS facilitators while engaging in fun games.

According to NNOC secretary-general Joan Smit, the purpose of celebrating the day is to motivate local athletes to realise the importance of participating in the Olympic Games. “Due to state of emergency regulations, we had a small group of people who gathered at the BAS centre to celebrate,” she said.

Smit added that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidents’ messages to the world is that the Olympic flame can be the light at the end of a dark tunnel that people find themselves in now and should be seen as an encouragement to stay positive. – Nampa

