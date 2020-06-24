Olympic Day commemorated

24 June 2020 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) in conjunction with the Basketball Arts School (BAS) joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Olympic Day on Tuesday.
The day is celebrated all over the world on 23 June, and saw representatives from athletics, cycling and Paralympic sport codes receiving basketball training from BAS facilitators while engaging in fun games.
According to NNOC secretary-general Joan Smit, the purpose of celebrating the day is to motivate local athletes to realise the importance of participating in the Olympic Games. “Due to state of emergency regulations, we had a small group of people who gathered at the BAS centre to celebrate,” she said.
Smit added that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidents’ messages to the world is that the Olympic flame can be the light at the end of a dark tunnel that people find themselves in now and should be seen as an encouragement to stay positive. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Let the sporting games begin!

1 day - 23 June 2020 | Sports

Despite the number of people allowed at public gatherings still being limited during stage four of the state of emergency, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC)...

Vorster, Miller fly high

2 days ago - 22 June 2020 | Sports

The Rock and Rut MTB club hosted the long awaited Nedbank XC 1 race at IJG Farm Windhoek on Saturday, with Michelle Vorster dominating the...

Ready to Rock n Rut!

6 days ago - 18 June 2020 | Sports

After a postponement caused by the lockdown which lead to the cancellation of all sporting activities, the 2020 edition of the Nedbank Rock and Rut...

Parkrun makes plans

1 week ago - 18 June 2020 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek’s Parkrun being suspended since the lockdown, the organisers have beenbrainstorming to keep the running community engaged.From hosting quizzes to live interviews...

Tennis league resumes in the capital

1 week ago - 15 June 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Tennis Association League kicked off in Windhoek on Friday – the first since lockdown began in March.The league matches took place at the...

New regulations an exciting challenge – CN

1 week ago - 11 June 2020 | Sports

Cricket Namibia (CN) chief executive Johan Muller welcomed the new interim regulations for thesport which have been introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as...

Ready, set, run!

2 weeks ago - 04 June 2020 | Sports

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash was officially launched earlier today, with organisers saying they expect 3 500 participants – around a thousand more than last...

DotA2 tournament starts Sunday

3 weeks ago - 01 June 2020 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] DotA2 national tournament qualifier hosted by the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) starts on Sunday (7 June) and ends on the 20th,...

Support for BA stars

1 month - 27 April 2020 | Sports

Black Africa (BA) Sports Club on Saturday assisted its netball and football players as well as some supporters with food parcels valued at around N$18...

Ballet hou rugbyspelers fiks

2 months ago - 06 April 2020 | Sports

Die algehele inperking weens Covid-19 mag dalk rugbyspelers binne hou, maar dit beteken nie hulle kan nie aan hul fiksheid werk nie.Volgens ’n onlangse navorsingstudie...

Latest News

Keeping Van Rhyn kids safe

25th of June 09:58 | Education

The Van Rhyn Primary School in the capital was the recipient of face protector shields, gloves, hand sanitizers and masks valued at around N$10 000...

Poaching postcards handed to State...

17 hours ago | Environment

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) handed over a third batch of postcards (160) written by learners from the Zambezi and Khomas Regions, addressed to H.E....

NCCI shouts hurray

18 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) welcomed the decision by government to move to Stage 4 of lockdown next week.“It is with great...

Nam’s roads tops - again

19 hours ago | Infrastructure

Namibia can once again boast that it has the best road infrastructure in Africa, as stated in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Quality of Road...

Lawsuits against police, NDF pile...

20 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] of the latest lawsuits brought by a Namibian citizen who claims she was brutally assaulted by soldiers during Operation Hornkranz in April...

Pannekoek by (baie) dosyne

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] reuk van kaneel hang in die lug wanneer jy vroeg op ’n Woensdagoggend by dieKankervereniging van Namibië (CAN) instap.Onder in die raadsaal...

Shout out to all GIPF...

21 hours ago | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will be embarking on a media campaign aimed at informing, educating and sensitizing members about their benefits and rules...

Olympic Day commemorated

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) in conjunction with the Basketball Arts School (BAS) joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Olympic...

Field visit to Omaheke schools

23 hours ago | Education

The deputy minister of education, arts and culture Faustina Caley and director general of the National Planning Commission (NPC) Obeth Kandjoze conducted a field visit...

Load More