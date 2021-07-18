Olympic stars on their way

18 July 2021 | Sports

President Hage Geingob called on Namibian athletes to be respectful to their coaches as well as be good ambassadors while competing at the rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The Olympic Games are scheduled for 23 July to 8 August, while the Paralympic Games will start from 24 August to 05 September 2021.
At the sending-off ceremony in the capital on Friday, Geingob said it’s not easy for athletes to qualify for the Olympics and Paralympics, therefore athletes should just do their best while flying the national flag with pride at these games. “Qualifying for the games is a dream that all of us hoped for when we were young, but we never achieved it. You should remember that you are just a few from our population that qualified for the games and you will be flying our country flag high,” said
Geingob added that those who qualified should be proud of themselves because their hard work managed to get them to a stage where they will compete with the best in the world. He added that the athletes should give it their all during the competition despite the circumstance they will find themselves in.
Speaking at the same occasion Daisry Mathias, the presidential advisor on youth matters and enterprise development, told the athletes that the Namibian government is proud of them and they should continue working hard as government continues to work towards professionalising sports.
Namibia will be represented by 11 athletes at the Olympics while the Paralympic team will consist of three athletes and three guides.
The first group of the Olympic team is expected to depart today (19 July). – Nampa

Olympic stars on their way

