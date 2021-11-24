OM support for communities
24 November 2021 | Social Issues
This included support of the University of Namibia (Unam) Foundation that hosted a Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day of which the proceeds contribute to their student assistance fund. Similarly, financial assistance was also given to Sakeus Amunyela, an underprivileged International University of Management student. By settling his outstanding tuition fees, Amunyela was able to write his final exams and graduate.
Old Mutual also supported a kindergarten in Groot Aub through sourcing building material to construct a classroom, and supplying paint to a community initiative in the capital, that hosts over 2000 members.
Further support was given to the Innergirl foundation in Windhoek, through the procurement of sanitary pads as well as in-kind donations.