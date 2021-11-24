OM support for communities

24 November 2021 | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000.
This included support of the University of Namibia (Unam) Foundation that hosted a Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day of which the proceeds contribute to their student assistance fund. Similarly, financial assistance was also given to Sakeus Amunyela, an underprivileged International University of Management student. By settling his outstanding tuition fees, Amunyela was able to write his final exams and graduate.
Old Mutual also supported a kindergarten in Groot Aub through sourcing building material to construct a classroom, and supplying paint to a community initiative in the capital, that hosts over 2000 members.
Further support was given to the Innergirl foundation in Windhoek, through the procurement of sanitary pads as well as in-kind donations.

Similar News

 

Down Syndrome Day celebrated with pop-in festival

6 days ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

“FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a proud sponsor of the Down Syndrome Association of Namibia (DSAN) for several years. We joined...

App to help hearing impaired

6 days ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]“I urge every Namibian to make a special effort to become a campaigner for people with disabilities,” the Deputy Minister for Disability Affairs...

Music keeping kids off the streets

6 days ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the first lockdown last year, the Amazing Grace Brass Band was established in Katutura to keep children who could not go to...

Fate of Omaheke’s San in the spotlight

1 week ago - 17 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] ministry in the presidency responsible for gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare responded to questions about the condition of San members...

Special support for SPCA

1 week ago - 16 November 2021 | Social Issues

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid...

Agt maatskaplike werkers vir die hele Khomas

1 week ago - 15 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Petisie wat die haglike werksomstandighede van maatskaplike werkers uitlig en geskryf deur ’n groep maatskaplike werkers in die Khomasstreek aan die ministerie...

Nampol donates to Otjomuise soup kitchen

1 week ago - 15 November 2021 | Social Issues

As part of the seventh national conference of the Namibian Police Women's Network (Nampol), officers handed over food and hygiene items to those in need,...

Heart for Groot Aub’s furry friends

1 week ago - 12 November 2021 | Social Issues

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, supported the Namibian Animal Welfare Association (NAWA) with N$100 000 towards veterinary consulting room services in Groot Aub -...

Own ‘baby saver box’ for Gobabis

2 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Social Issues

Gobabis • [email protected]’s second baby saving box in which women can leave their babies that they cannot care for, without fear of persecution, has been...

Facelift for RHB’s Greenhouse Planting Project

2 weeks ago - 09 November 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group supported one of its employees’ personal volunteer initiatives which was selected as the winning entry following the launch of an internal #Changemaker...

Latest News

Vat jou woef vir ‘n...

8 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda NelIn ‘n poging om broodnodige fondse vir die veeartspraktyk op Okahandja in te samel, word daar Saterdag ‘n heerlike pret stap aangebied.Volgens organiseerder Martie...

Rebirth planned for tourism sector

19 hours ago | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] 18 months after the corona crisis brought the tourism industry to its knees, government is in the process of developing a Tourism...

OM support for communities

20 hours ago | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Don’t kick the cat!

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerNamibia is in an unenviable position as a developing country, its economy is very fragile and it is trying to weather...

FirstRand launches FirstJob internship programme

20 hours ago | Banking

FirstRand Namibia launched the FirstJob internship programme in line with the group’s purpose and broader Namibian talent development drive, and especially towards starting to address...

Big splash this weekend

23 hours ago | Sports

Altogether 135 swimmers between the age of 7 and 67 are participating in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The final event...

Don't overspend this Black Friday!

1 day - 24 November 2021 | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of...

Selection is key to optimal...

1 day - 24 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaEvery livestock farmer should strive for optimal productivity while keeping the cost of production in check. Fundamentally, productivity depends on the functionality...

And the ‘Doek’ goes to…

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ndawedwa Hanghuwo, Natasha Uys, Pauline Ndhlovu, and Namafu Amutse were last week announced as the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards winners at a ceremony...

Load More