OM support for communities

Pictured FLTR are Old Mutual’s team at the Unam Foundation Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day: Shaun du Preez, Ndangi Katoma (Old Mutual), Darren van Dyk, Joachim van Schalkwyk, Vetarera Veii and Johannes Hesekiel. Holger Oberprieler and Nardi Black (both from Old Mutual) with Jordan Blaauw, Yakira Stanley (Innergirl Foundation Founder), Giliano de Castro and Kaylah Cordon during the handover of the Innergirl Foundation donation. Photos contributed

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000.

This included support of the University of Namibia (Unam) Foundation that hosted a Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day of which the proceeds contribute to their student assistance fund. Similarly, financial assistance was also given to Sakeus Amunyela, an underprivileged International University of Management student. By settling his outstanding tuition fees, Amunyela was able to write his final exams and graduate.

Old Mutual also supported a kindergarten in Groot Aub through sourcing building material to construct a classroom, and supplying paint to a community initiative in the capital, that hosts over 2000 members.

Further support was given to the Innergirl foundation in Windhoek, through the procurement of sanitary pads as well as in-kind donations.



