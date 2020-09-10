Omaheke artists learn of local history

10 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

A three-day workshop for Namibian visual artists in the Omaheke region hosted by the ‘From Where Do We Speak’ project, took place this week.
The workshop, attended by eight visual artists at Gobabis, was conducted via zoom with the facilitators in Windhoek. During the course of the workshop, participants produced poems and artwork to be exhibited in Swakopmund during the first week of October 2020.
Namibian poet and author Prince Kamaazengi Marenga who facilitated the workshop, said that Namibian history can be told in many ways and that the arts is just one of the avenues that can be used to tell these stories.
“I am impressed by the creativity we got from these artists in such a short time. We are going to compile these poems into a small booklet called From Where Do Poets Speak - Voices from Omaheke, as ‘thought-pictures’ of what they felt and their contribution to our collective overcoming,” Marenga said.
Project coordinator Vitjitua Ndjiharine said the ‘From Where Do We Speak’ project emerged from a creative collaboration between artists and historians in Namibia and Germany in 2018 and 2019.
She added that the project centres around the colonial photographic archive housed at the Museum Rothenbaum (MARKK) in Hamburg, which was produced and collected by German scientists, settlers, merchants and military personnel during the colonial period in Namibia (1884-1915).
“These interventions aim to facilitate community, collaborative and youth engagement in topics regarding Namibian history,” she said.
The project is being rolled out in three regions - Omaheke, //Kharas and Otjozondjupa - and is supported by the Gerda Henkel Foundation and the National Arts Council of Namibia to facilitate collaborative engagement on topics regarding Namibian history for youth and local communities.
The //Kharas Region hosted a similar workshop, while the next workshop is slated for the Otjozondjupa Region at the end of September 2020. – Nampa


