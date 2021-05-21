Omaheke Covid testing to improve

State and private practitioners take hands

The Omaheke Health Directorate will provide implementation modalities on Covid-19 testing by the private sector on behalf of the State in the region, due to the high cost of testing at private medical practices.

In a media statement issued by Omaheke Regional Council, Senior Public Relations Officer Tauno Iileka said that an agreement was reached that private medical practitioners would swab patients suspected of having Covid, but who cannot afford to pay for private testing. The would also send the samples to State facilities for testing to avoid delays which, according to the Omaheke COVID-19 response team, is the cause of most Covid deaths recorded in the region together with patients seeking medical attention when it’s too late for treatment.

This agreement was reached during a meeting convened by the Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee in Gobabis on Wednesday to address the increasing number of Covid-19 deaths in the region.

By Tuesday (18 May 2021), 20 deaths were recorded since January 2021 compared to the 11 deaths recorded between August and December last year.

Speaking at the meeting, a private medical practitioner in Gobabis, Dr Sarel Barnard, said delays in testing by private medical doctors is sometimes caused when patients who need to be tested for Covid-19 do not have the N$800 required for private testing and therefore these patients are only treated for symptoms and sent home.

At the same meeting, Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate urged medical doctors to properly screen patients with flu symptoms, adding that patients with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 are sometimes sent home or given over-the counter medication without proper screening, which according to the governor, delays testing and proper treatment.

He also raised concern regarding factors contributing to the rapid spread of the virus such as non-adherence to public health regulations and irresponsible behaviour by the community as well as poor enforcement of such regulations as all these contribute to the spread of the virus. – Nampa



