Omaheke Governor tackles the needs of people

24 April 2020 | Local News

The newly-appointed Governor of Omaheke region says the Coronavirus pandemic has set the bar high in terms of responding to the needs of people.
Pijoo Nganate said in his opening address during the Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) meeting held in Gobabis on Tuesday that the people do not demand a lot. “They have always been in a state of emergency, but we could not see it as we have been sitting in the comfort of our homes,” he said, adding that COVID-19 has shown us that efforts being made to improve people’s lives should actually be the norm.
During his address he said that these efforts should not be reversed after this pandemic, as people have the right to housing, sanitation, water, food and health. He further said COVID-19 has shown that the basic income grant has become a necessity as it gives people their dignity.
Among other activities, the region has so far set up two isolation facilities at the COVID-19 hotspot areas in the region, namely Trans-Kalahari Border Post and Gobabis Old Hospital. These facilities have a combined capacity of 11 beds. The Omaheke Regional Council provided two patient monitors to be used at the isolation facility at the Gobabis Old Hospital.
The Ben-Hur Rural Development Centre, situated 50 kilometres south-east of Gobabis, has been converted into a quarantine facility with a capacity of 20 people. According to the Regional Director of Health and Social Services so far 13 people were quarantined at the Centre, five were discharged on Monday this week, while eight others are currently still under quarantine. The discharged people were tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative and they were issued clearance certificates.
Two other quarantine facilities have been identified, one at Farm Du Plessis Youth Centre, situated 92 km north of Gobabis along the Gobabis-Otjinene-Grootfontein Highway, with a 12-person capacity. Another facility is at Ernst Meyer Primary School Hostel, situated 50 km east of Gobabis along the Trans-Kalahari Highway, with a 36-person capacity.
“We should take inequalities into consideration when making decisions as not all constituencies have the same dynamics; let us leave out sentiments and emotions when making decisions,” Nganate said.

