Omaheke launches land plan

05 March 2020 | Government

Omaheke’s 2017/2027 Integrated Regional Land Use Plan (IRLUP) was officially launched by the land reform minister Utoni Nujoma in Gobabis on Wednesday.
IRLUP is a sector-overlapping and integrative decision-making process that aims to allocate land in the region to the uses that provide the greatest sustainable benefits in the local, regional and national perspective.
The Omaheke IRLUP was commissioned in 2015 by the land reform ministry together with Omaheke regional council, the German Development Bank (KFW), various offices, ministries and agencies (O/M/As) as well as the inhabitants of the Omaheke region and is aimed at combining the various projects existing in the region and its development vision.
Speaking at the handing over, Nujoma said the key outcome of a land use plan is the sustainable utilization of natural resources which ensures that the same resources are available for future generations. “It also unlocks the investment potential for the region and the concomitant benefits to the communities.”
Delivering his acceptance speech at the same event, Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele expressed gratitude to the line ministries and the stakeholders for the roll-out of the IRLUP development of Omaheke region and for supporting both financially and with technical expertise. “I am very happy that we are receiving the IRLUP for Omaheke, which serves as a tool for us to not only better manage the land resource, but also to allocate the land to the most productive and uses as would be dictated by the various zones that are contained in this document.”
The governor said that the full implementation and monitoring of the Omaheke IRLUP will receive the preference of the Regional Council and all O/M/As.
Omaheke is the sixth region to have received its IRLUP, after //Kharas, Hardap, Kavango East, Zambezi and Kavango West Region.

Similar News

 

Amnesty for Reho defaulters

59 minutes ago | Government

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has introduced an amnesty programme to assist residents who struggle to settle their municipal bills.The programme targets residents whose electricity...

New junior council for Gobabis municipality

1 hour ago | Government

Jimmy Visser, a grade 12 learner from the Wennie du Plessis High School, was sworn in as the second junior mayor of Gobabis on Tuesday.The...

CoW on cost-cutting drive

5 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Government

The mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu said the municipality will be forced to introduce cost-cutting measures to save money to implement its 2020 Mayoral Action...

Gobabis municipality drowns in debt

4 weeks ago - 04 February 2020 | Government

Gobabis residents owe their municipality about N$50 million in unpaid municipal bills, its chief executive Ignatius Thudinyane said.The town has about 25 000 inhabitants, of...

Tebele sworn in

1 month - 27 January 2020 | Government

The newly elected Regional Councillor for Gobabis Constituency, Augustinus Tebele was sworn in as a member of the Omaheke Regional Council on Friday, 24 January.Tebele...

Mayor makes a move

1 month - 22 January 2020 | Government

Council members of the City of Windhoek (CoW) have undertaken to be more visible in the electorate.This according to new mayor Fransina Kahungu who was...

CoW needs your input

5 months ago - 16 September 2019 | Government

The City of Windhoek announced that as from tomorrow (17 September), it is conducting a Community Risk Assessment (CRA).The first stage – data collection –...

CoW budget approved

5 months ago - 06 September 2019 | Government

Windhoek • Yolanda NelA N$4.65 billion operational budget of the City of Windhoek was approved by the line ministry, with expected expenses budgeted at N$4.52...

Have your say about the city

5 months ago - 05 September 2019 | Government

As from Saturday (7 September), the city of Windhoek is hosting a series of informative and consultative meetings in the capital to explains its programmes...

Save water – or else, City of Windhoek warns

7 months ago - 07 July 2019 | Government

An increase of 5% on the majority of water tariffs along with a drought tariff structure came into effect on 1 July after approval by...

Latest News

Indoor hockey heats up

5th of March 10:04 | Sports

With a month left before it concludes, the fast-paced Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) enter its fifth week of fixtures from Friday to...

Chill with Windhoek Express

54 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) until 14 March.• Photographic exhibition...

Amnesty for Reho defaulters

59 minutes ago | Government

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has introduced an amnesty programme to assist residents who struggle to settle their municipal bills.The programme targets residents whose electricity...

New junior council for Gobabis...

1 hour ago | Government

Jimmy Visser, a grade 12 learner from the Wennie du Plessis High School, was sworn in as the second junior mayor of Gobabis on Tuesday.The...

Koffie en koek in die...

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] die middel van die week is daar geen beter manier om asem te skep deur uit te ry op die lughawe pad...

Shop till you drop at...

21 hours ago | Events

To get your freshest produce and the most unique crafts, don’t miss The Village Farmers Market that takes place in the capital city every Saturday...

Artists making an effort -...

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

This year's edition of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) are taking place in Swakopmund on 2 May.Speaking at a media conference in Windhoek, the...

Netball ladies ready for the...

22 hours ago | Sports

The Omaheke region completed the selection of its U/20 netball team representing the region at the 2020 Namibian Newspaper Cup taking place in Oshakati from...

Oanob (and others) on the...

22 hours ago | Environment

Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has warned residents of increased water levels in the Oanob River after levels in the Oanob Dam reached 92.6% Monday thanks...

Load More