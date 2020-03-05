Omaheke launches land plan

Pictured FLTR are deputy director of Omaheke regional council division of land reform Mclesia Mbaisa, land reform minister Utoni Nujoma, Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele, and deputy director in Omaheke regional Council division of development planning Ikka Tjipetekera. Photo Nampa

Omaheke’s 2017/2027 Integrated Regional Land Use Plan (IRLUP) was officially launched by the land reform minister Utoni Nujoma in Gobabis on Wednesday.

IRLUP is a sector-overlapping and integrative decision-making process that aims to allocate land in the region to the uses that provide the greatest sustainable benefits in the local, regional and national perspective.

The Omaheke IRLUP was commissioned in 2015 by the land reform ministry together with Omaheke regional council, the German Development Bank (KFW), various offices, ministries and agencies (O/M/As) as well as the inhabitants of the Omaheke region and is aimed at combining the various projects existing in the region and its development vision.

Speaking at the handing over, Nujoma said the key outcome of a land use plan is the sustainable utilization of natural resources which ensures that the same resources are available for future generations. “It also unlocks the investment potential for the region and the concomitant benefits to the communities.”

Delivering his acceptance speech at the same event, Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele expressed gratitude to the line ministries and the stakeholders for the roll-out of the IRLUP development of Omaheke region and for supporting both financially and with technical expertise. “I am very happy that we are receiving the IRLUP for Omaheke, which serves as a tool for us to not only better manage the land resource, but also to allocate the land to the most productive and uses as would be dictated by the various zones that are contained in this document.”

The governor said that the full implementation and monitoring of the Omaheke IRLUP will receive the preference of the Regional Council and all O/M/As.

Omaheke is the sixth region to have received its IRLUP, after //Kharas, Hardap, Kavango East, Zambezi and Kavango West Region.

