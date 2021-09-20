Omaheke: Misinformation hampering vaccinations

20 September 2021 | Health

Governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate said the region is struggling to convince inhabitants to get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to conspiracy theories and misinformation, which might affect reaching the targeted numbers.
Speaking at Omitara over the weekend while responding to questions on the region’s progress with the vaccination campaign, Nganate said that Omaheke is one of the hardest hit regions in the country, with close to 300 deaths representing a 7.2% rate.
In light of this, the regional leadership launched the Hope Amidst Covd-19 campaign aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated. However, the campaign is facing challenges of misinformation and some community members don’t want to get vaccinated.
“We decided to embark on a strategy of going farm to farm and house to house to educate people on the benefit of the vaccine. The issues hampering us are conspiracy theories and negative publicity around the vaccine. I saw it at one of the farms where the community was apparently told that they will die in two years’ time if they get vaccinated. Then I asked them if the president and his wife are vaccinated, does it mean they also want to die? Then I started seeing some positive responses,” said Nganate.
He said that the region had vaccinated 16 800 people by Friday, 17 September 2021 and plans to vaccinate 51 765 people by March 2022. He added that he is optimistic that Omaheke has the capacity to reach its intended target. “If we keep doing it the way we are currently doing it, we can achieve it. I believe it’s attainable and possible,” said Nganate.
Justice minister Yvonne Dausab recently warned that misinformation about the virus is punishable by law and advised the public to desist from such practices. – Nampa

