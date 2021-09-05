Omaheke office for national broadcaster

05 September 2021 | Infrastructure

The NBC on Friday opened its new regional office in Gobabis. Based at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology regional office, the broadcaster will cater for the Setswana language radio station ‘Tirelo ya Sechaba FM’.
Welcoming the station to the region during, Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate highlighted the importance of media, saying it is a powerful tool that if well utilised, can contribute immensely towards the country’s development agenda. “It is therefore imperative that as media, you are held at a high standard of ethics and integrity, that you are unbiased and factual in your reporting,and that you strive for inclusivity to ensure that every story is told,” he said.
Nganate said that as a region, Omaheke has been marginalised by many institutions and their stories as a region were not being fully told, adding that the launch of the Setswana radio station in the region is instrumental in ensuring that the stories of the people of Omaheke are told.
“I am hopeful that our stories will now be told. Your presence here brings forth hope,” the governor said, thanking the NBC for setting roots in the region.
Speaking at the same event, NBC Director General Stanley Similo said the absence of platforms where people can express themselves can lead to the deterioration of a culture and language. “When we speak broadcasting and in particular radio, there is no medium that can beat it. If people don’t hear their language and in the form of dialect on platforms such as radio, then that culture is likely to become marginalised. This is why it was very important for us to make sure that we bring Tirelo ya Sechaba here.”
The NBC also plans to have a permanent television crew that will be based in the region in the near future. – Nampa

