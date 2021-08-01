Omaheke remains cattle capital

01 August 2021 | Agriculture

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate said the region continues to be the champion in beef production, with emphasis on breeds that capitalise on maximum output of beef.
Nganate made these remarks while delivering his second State of the Region Address in Gobabis on Friday.
He said following devastating droughts that peaked in 2019, adversely affecting farmers and leading to the death of livestock, good rainfall experienced by the region had a positive impact on the rangeland, which he said is currently on the verge of recovery. “The region is expecting an increase in the livestock numbers with a resultant increase in the off-take as auctions.”
He added that the market remains steady on the high side throughout this year, stating that over 300 000 cattle are expected to pass through auction pens in 2021 alone.
According to the governor, the Directorate of Veterinary Services in Omaheke facilitated 111 auctions during the 2020/2021 financial year, through which 61 393 livestock was sold.
In addition, the region achieved an estimated 61% overall progress in budget execution for rural development amongst numerous programmes, including rural sanitation, where an amount of N$1.8 million out of N$2.2 million was used to pay contractors to construct 226 dry toilets in all seven constituencies in the region.

Community development
In terms of community development, N$3.5 million out of N$4.8 million was utilised to procure services and goods for different projects within the region, including the renovation of school amenities, rural electrification and household solar installation.
Under the Regional Specific Action Plan, the Omaheke Regional Council received N$261 213 from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to implement projects aimed at increasing food security at household level.
According to Nganate, this amount was divided equally between the Okorukambe and Kalahari constituencies.
Furthermore, a support resources programme aimed to assist poor farmers and under which N$204 000 was divided between the Epukiro and Otjombinde constituency, was established and under this programme, N$201 521 was utilised to procure 163 goat-ewes, which benefited nine households.
The region also achieved a 98.7% prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV; standing at 2.27% less than the 2% target. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Transforming agribusinesses into generational enterprises

1 week ago - 21 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiBuilding a sustainable and reputable farming business is a journey that requires commitment, dedication, and hard work from a farmer and all...

The basics of livestock breeding

2 weeks ago - 16 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaNamibia is predominantly a meat (cattle, sheep, goat) producing country, and many farmers are working hard to improve the genetics and performance...

Basic considerations on livestock handling

4 weeks ago - 05 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaHandling livestock is always a risky exercise that can culminate into significant livestock injuries and deaths on farms because of improper livestock...

Crop diseases and their control measures

1 month - 29 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop production has been carried out since time immemorial and mainly involves the tilling or cultivating of the soil to sow seeds...

Boost for city’s urban garden

1 month - 27 June 2021 | Agriculture

The City of Windhoek (CoW) secured N$1.92 million from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop and boost agricultural food production of Farm Okukuna,...

Learn the ins and outs of agriculture online

1 month - 27 June 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank launched a two-season podcasting service that covers eight episodes each. The podcasts are hosted by Ndeshihafela Shinedima (aka Reina Nelao), Agribank’s brand ambassador for...

Understanding grasses

1 month - 25 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaIn Namibia, livestock production is heavily dependent on the rangeland, which grows a variety of forage resources including trees, shrubs, grasses, and...

Phase feeding in chicken production

1 month - 24 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiChicken production is a lucrative enterprise that offers a competitive income for farmers that specialize in meat or egg production. However, to...

Charcoal activities unleash large-scale bush fires

1 month - 17 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] bush fires allegedly sparked by charcoal burning operations have razed around 35 000 hectares of grassland to the ground across seven farms...

Second Online Agriculture Series on the cards

1 month - 16 June 2021 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek hosts its second Online Agriculture Series on Wednesday and Thursday (23 & 24 June) themed “Innovation and Trends that will shape the future...

Latest News

ICU bed occupancy reduced by...

2 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the hospital bed occupancy rate, especially in intensive care units, has significantly improved in most of the regions, following a...

Why appointing a proxy and...

4 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Taswald JulyMost of us have probably faced death and thought about our own mortality more often, and however daunting the prospect may be,...

Ways to renovate without losing...

4 hours ago | Life Style

For many, the history of a home is what makes it appealing.However, as charming as antique archways and brass finishes might be, rusty pipes and...

Lead by example

4 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ester KaliDuring these trying times, it is important to approach every situation with as much grace, kindness, faith and empathy as possible. Today,...

Book your cancer screening now

4 hours ago | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts the next Women's Health Community Clinic in Windhoek on Thursday (5 August 2021), when screenings are carried out for...

The perfect San storm

6 hours ago | Social Issues

The year 2021 has not brought any respite to Namibia from the tragedy and hardship that befell the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact,...

Segura spog met nuwe winkel

6 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Emporium het begin as ’n aanlynwinkel, maar spog nou met ’n splinternuwe instap winkel inKlein Windhoek.Volgens eienaar Marilie van Schalkwyk, wil sy...

Omaheke remains cattle capital

22 hours ago | Agriculture

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate said the region continues to be the champion in beef production, with emphasis on breeds that capitalise on maximum output of...

Supreme Court to review 50-year...

3 days ago - 30 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man serving a 50-year prison sentence for the panga murders of a Russian couple 13-years ago has been granted leave to appeal...

Load More