Omaheke soccer, netball tourney a hit

27 September 2021 | Sports

Epukiro-based outfits Eastern Swallows and Renamo Bucks emerged victorious at the just concluded ninth edition Omaheke Top 8 annual tournament in the netball and football categories.
The tournament staged in Gobabis at the Legare Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, attracted 28 football and 16 netball teams from Otjombinde Constituency, Aminuis, Epukiro and Otjinene.
Speaking to Nampa on Monday, Epukiro Sports Council spokesperson Kuveri Tjonga said the event was a success judging by the high turnout amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that no hiccups were experienced.
En route to the netball final, Eastern Swallows of Okomumbonde defeated Osleka by 16 points to 10, while the other semi-final saw Okauua Rovers beating Otjombinde-based Rovers United by 18-16. Eastern Swallows then got the better of Okauua Rovers who defeated them last year by humbling them with16 points to 12.
The semi-final for the football category created some mouthwatering games as three teams from Epukiro battled it out. The first semi-final saw Renamo Bucks defeating Epukiro counterpart Otjozondjima by a single goal margin while Life in the City from Otjombinde walked past Pamwe Eleven after coming from a goal down beating them 2-1. Renamo Bucks then got the better of Life in the City in the final game by beating them by a single goal margin retaining the trophy they won last year. – Nampa

