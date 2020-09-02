Omaheke water woes addressed

02 September 2020 | Infrastructure

A new borehole has been installed at Ozombouvapa settlement in the Epukiro Constituency under the drought relief programme, bringing relief to residents after years of water scarcity.
The funds for drilling the borehole were availed to the Omaheke Regional Council by the Office of the Prime Minister, which the drought relief programme falls under. Constituency councillors identified the villages that urgently needed water.
“The project is aimed at assisting the community and I am glad to see it moving positively. Some villages struggled for many years, some from 1971, and it is good that government came to their rescue,” Epukiro Constituency Councillor Cornelius Kanguatjivi said.
Villages like Okombomi and Otjitundu also benefited from the project.

Stock losses
Speaking to Nampa on Monday, Ozombouvapa village elder Jonathan Ndjavera said the water scarcity had far-reaching effects on the village. “We lost livestock while taking them to neighbouring Otjimati village, which helped us with water,” Ndjavera said, adding that thieves would often ambush them while they were moving between the villages.
Another elderly farmer, Matii Katjirua, said he lost 27 cattle due to the water shortages at Ozombouvapa. “It was not easy to survive without sufficient water for our livestock. I hope the availability of water will help us to farm better,” Katjirua said.
Another resident, Christine Kahere, said water scarcity prevented her from having a garden. “Now I can start with fencing and prepare my soil so that I can sustain my family.”
Uerikomba Murangi, who owns a business at the settlement, said the water scarcity affected her business operations as she needed sufficient water for toilets for customers. Murangi added that the availability of water will also help her to farm better and produce food to feed her family. – Nampa

