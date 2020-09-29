Omboga powdered spinach soup hits the market

Innovation on the menu

Omboga packet soup, manufactured by VNA Foods, won the 2018 Development Bank of Namibia Innovation Award and is now ready to go to market. Valde Leonard demonstrates how VNA Food packages Omboga powdered spinach soup. Photos contributed

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) celebrated the culmination of its support to 2018 Innovation Award winner, VNA Foods, at the launch of the fledgling food company’s production facility in Windhoek.

VNA won the Innovation Award for a proposal to manufacture packet soup, ‘Omboga’, from spinach.

DBN provided an extensive range of support activities that included recipe development, testing and refinement as well as barcode acquisition to enable the company to gain shelf space in local retailers.

VNA also received grant funding which enabled it to begin operation.

Speaking at the launch of the production facility, DBN head of business strategy, Heike Scholtz, said the bank views innovation as a set of transformative activities which can take place in various sectors. She pointed to the use of local resources and developing efficiency and economies of scale as particularly important.

“The impact of innovation is that Namibia will become less dependent on imports and potentially create a basis for export trade. Developing efficiency makes Namibia more competitive as a national economy,” she said.

Speaking about VNA, Scholtz said the product improves self-sufficiency as well as food security in Namibia. “The ability of VNA to source its raw material locally, strengthens agricultural livelihoods, and adds to the growing ecosystem of agri-enterprises. Moreover, VNA will add to the stock of enterprises in the manufacturing, which is one of Namibia’s goals for the future economy.”

Talking about prospects for the company, Valde Leonard of VNA said the company identified the commercial value of Namibian cuisine, adding that “VNA will embark on a contract harvesting/supply program with Namibians and will focus on growing its product line in the short-term.”

Leonard concluded by advising innovators to see the positive and make a lasting change empowers both innovators and the world around themselves.

