Omeya fight continues
Auctioneer satisfied with results
23 November 2021 | Business
The auctioneers who last week auctioned off about 90 erven, houses and commercial property located at Omeya south of Windhoek, said yesterday that they were satisfied with the offers received.
Aucor Namibia handled the auction.
Aucor denied allegations by dissatisfied residents that no property was allegedly sold. Upon inquiry, it was learned that Aucor was happy with the course of the auction, although further information regarding the auction directed to Daniel Terblanche – Aucor’s legal representative – is still being awated.
Terblanche was appointed director of the Omeya Homeowners Association (OHOA) and the Omeya Golf and Residential Oasis (OGRO) at the request of the largest creditor, Bank Windhoek, for judicial business rescue after the previous OHOA board wanted to liquidate the business.
Terblanche maintains that the interests of dissatisfied homeowners will not be harmed. However, the group wants to take their grievances further this week.
“The adoption and application of the restructuring plan will allow the settlement of claims against the developer outside of those by FNB and Bank Windhoek,” Terblanche told this publication previously. “This will reduce the banks' exposure and ultimately avoid the liquidation of the developer. Preventing the developer’s liquidation will benefit homeowners.
Without a rescue plan, the developer, specifically the Omeya Infrastructure Company (OIC), will be liquidated, according to Terblanche. This hill have an impact on the estate's school, clinic and the provision of services. According to him, the maintenance of infrastructure will then be threatened, property values will decrease and pensioners may lose part of their investments.
Terblanche denied that new homeowners would pay higher levies than existing homeowners. He also reiterated that existing owners would not be milked to pay off debt.
“The levies payable by existing homeowners will be the same as before the plan and after the implementation of the restructuring plan. As was the case in the past, levies will in future be subject to normal, annual inflationary increases,” he said.
According to Terblanche, levies will not just be used to pay off debt. According to him, the developer pays a fine as owner of most of the unimproved erven in terms of building clauses, which is an income for the homeowners' association.
Furthermore, Terblanche said that proceeds from the auction would be used to pay off debt, to complete Omeya's development plan and to ensure the success of the development as a whole.
A group of 35 dissatisfied homeowners already approached a lawyer and sent questions to Terblanche on 10 November, which they say he has not yet answered. Some of the grievances include a possible conflict of interest among the four directors, who serve on the boards of both OHOA and OGRO; or directors of South African descent who have work permits, and the validity of the director's appointment.
The group claims 221 of 384 homeowners who pay levies are dissatisfied with the rescue plan. Defendants want access to OHOA’s bank account and they demand, among others, details about income and expenses. They are questioning tariffs for electricity and water, and are still looking for evidence that the estate itself may provide the services.