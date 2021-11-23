Omeya fight continues

Auctioneer satisfied with results

23 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]

The auctioneers who last week auctioned off about 90 erven, houses and commercial property located at Omeya south of Windhoek, said yesterday that they were satisfied with the offers received.
Aucor Namibia handled the auction.
Aucor denied allegations by dissatisfied residents that no property was allegedly sold. Upon inquiry, it was learned that Aucor was happy with the course of the auction, although further information regarding the auction directed to Daniel Terblanche – Aucor’s legal representative – is still being awated.
Terblanche was appointed director of the Omeya Homeowners Association (OHOA) and the Omeya Golf and Residential Oasis (OGRO) at the request of the largest creditor, Bank Windhoek, for judicial business rescue after the previous OHOA board wanted to liquidate the business.
Terblanche maintains that the interests of dissatisfied homeowners will not be harmed. However, the group wants to take their grievances further this week.
“The adoption and application of the restructuring plan will allow the settlement of claims against the developer outside of those by FNB and Bank Windhoek,” Terblanche told this publication previously. “This will reduce the banks' exposure and ultimately avoid the liquidation of the developer. Preventing the developer’s liquidation will benefit homeowners.
Without a rescue plan, the developer, specifically the Omeya Infrastructure Company (OIC), will be liquidated, according to Terblanche. This hill have an impact on the estate's school, clinic and the provision of services. According to him, the maintenance of infrastructure will then be threatened, property values will decrease and pensioners may lose part of their investments.
Terblanche denied that new homeowners would pay higher levies than existing homeowners. He also reiterated that existing owners would not be milked to pay off debt.
“The levies payable by existing homeowners will be the same as before the plan and after the implementation of the restructuring plan. As was the case in the past, levies will in future be subject to normal, annual inflationary increases,” he said.
According to Terblanche, levies will not just be used to pay off debt. According to him, the developer pays a fine as owner of most of the unimproved erven in terms of building clauses, which is an income for the homeowners' association.
Furthermore, Terblanche said that proceeds from the auction would be used to pay off debt, to complete Omeya's development plan and to ensure the success of the development as a whole.
A group of 35 dissatisfied homeowners already approached a lawyer and sent questions to Terblanche on 10 November, which they say he has not yet answered. Some of the grievances include a possible conflict of interest among the four directors, who serve on the boards of both OHOA and OGRO; or directors of South African descent who have work permits, and the validity of the director's appointment.
The group claims 221 of 384 homeowners who pay levies are dissatisfied with the rescue plan. Defendants want access to OHOA’s bank account and they demand, among others, details about income and expenses. They are questioning tariffs for electricity and water, and are still looking for evidence that the estate itself may provide the services.

Similar News

 

Paratus welcomes back co-founder

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Business

Paratus has appointed Miles October as Group Marketing Executive.Miles was one of the co-founders and shareholders of the first Paratus operation in Angola – ITA...

Omeya under the hammer

1 week ago - 17 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia is auctioning 90 lots for various plots, houses and commercial property at the Omeya development outside Windhoek today.According to the auctioneer's...

Heineken eyes Breweries

1 week ago - 15 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] beer giant Heineken N.V. has entered into an implementation agreement with Ohlthaver & List to buy O&L’s 50.01% shareholding in NBL Investment...

More productive at home

1 week ago - 11 November 2021 | Business

Grootfontein • [email protected] from home improves employee productivity - something employers should take advantage of in the post-pandemic era.This is the finding of a study...

Old Mutual staff on the move

2 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Business

Mufaro joins OM NamibiaMufaro Nesongano has been appointed as Manager of Communications and Old Mutual Foundation at Old Mutual Namibia as from 1 November 2021.Mufaro...

Bluetick online clothing store to launch soon

2 weeks ago - 09 November 2021 | Business

MTC announced the launch of its online clothing store called Bluetick on the final day of the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, allowing 18 Namibian designers...

O&L awards Value Stars

2 weeks ago - 09 November 2021 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group last week hosted their Value Star Awards for the 2021 financial year.The annual awards ceremony celebrates the O&L employees...

Hier kraai omgewingsvriendelike produkte koning

4 weeks ago - 25 October 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Garises – ’n inwoner van Swakopmund – omskep weggooiplastiek in bruikbare en unieke sakke.“My ouers het my altyd geleer om op te...

More focus on financial literacy needed

1 month - 21 October 2021 | Business

Simonis Storm Securities, celebrating 25 years in the Namibian investment industry this year, recently appointed two new department heads.“We are firmly rooted in creating inter-generational...

Young entrepreneur shares startup experience

1 month - 19 October 2021 | Business

Leo Canopus was among the seven startups selected in early March for the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) Acceleration Programme, which was open to students,...

Latest News

OM support for communities

3 hours ago | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Don’t kick the cat!

3 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerNamibia is in an unenviable position as a developing country, its economy is very fragile and it is trying to weather...

FirstRand launches FirstJob internship programme

4 hours ago | Banking

FirstRand Namibia launched the FirstJob internship programme in line with the group’s purpose and broader Namibian talent development drive, and especially towards starting to address...

Big splash this weekend

7 hours ago | Sports

Altogether 135 swimmers between the age of 7 and 67 are participating in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The final event...

Don't overspend this Black Friday!

8 hours ago | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of...

Selection is key to optimal...

8 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaEvery livestock farmer should strive for optimal productivity while keeping the cost of production in check. Fundamentally, productivity depends on the functionality...

And the ‘Doek’ goes to…

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ndawedwa Hanghuwo, Natasha Uys, Pauline Ndhlovu, and Namafu Amutse were last week announced as the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards winners at a ceremony...

Omeya fight continues

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] auctioneers who last week auctioned off about 90 erven, houses and commercial property located at Omeya south of Windhoek, said yesterday that...

Science Week in full swing

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Education

The annual Science Week started in the capital on Monday. The official program runs until Friday and resumes in Swakopmund from 6 to 11 December.For...

Load More