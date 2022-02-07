Omitara gets a facelift

The rundown station at Omitara. Photo Wikipedia

In response to the growing demand for infrastructure at Omitara in the Omaheke region, the regional council launched capital projects worth N$2.3 million last year.

The projects include upgrading the sewage pumping station at a cost of N$1.23 million. This project, which began in 28 September last year, is almost complete and is expected to be handed over by March, as soon as the contractor can purchase and install the sewage pumps.

In the past, residents often struggled with clogged drains due to the settlement's population numbers rising regularly.

The regional council has repaired the blockages several times, but it has not solved the problem. As a permanent solution, provision has been made in the budget to refurbish the sewage pumping system and repair the refuse collector. The latter is a system intended to collect rubbish and debris that is flushed down the sewer system.

Due to the rapid expansion of the settlement, there was also a demand to expand the capacity of electricity supply. Consequently, the regional council hired the Central Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) to upgrade the existing transformer and build a new low-voltage supply line with street lights. The project is expected to cost N$580 000 and is funded by the regional council through a 50/50 cost-sharing agreement.

The power expansion project started on 28 January 2022 and is expected to be completed by 28 April 2022.

The regional council further started to build a 650 m dirt road in the settlement, as well as to scrape smaller roads in the settlement.

This project is funded by the Road Fund Administration (RFA) and is expected to cost N$470 000. It kicked off on 31 January year and is expected to be completed before the end of this month.

Omitara is one of the seven settlements in the Omaheke region with a population of about 800 people.