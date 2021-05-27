On the rail again

27 May 2021 | Accidents

TransNamib announced that the line that was damaged during the derailment of nine fuel tankers near Brakwater on 25 May 2021, has been restored and was operational again as from 19:00 the next day.
According to Corporate Communications Manager Abigail Raubenheimer, TransNamib is also in the process of clearing the salvage at the site of the incident.
“We would again like to express our sincerest gratitude to the emergency services teams, the Fire Brigade, the Namibian Police as well as the TransNamib teams who assisted in extinguishing the fire and their support towards getting the line operational again.”
She said that the cause of the derailment would be established through an investigation that TransNamib has launched. “We are also in the process of determining the cost of the damage to the company’s rolling stock.”

