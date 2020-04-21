Onandete, Namgo win big bucks at hackathon

21 April 2020 | Technology

In total, 108 teams joined the #NamibiaHacksCovid19 hackathon to fight the pandemic in Namibia, with more than 400 participants working on solutions and submitting 52 prototypes for assessment to the judges.
StartUp Namibia hosted the 54-hour event that took place exclusively only last weekend, with diverse teams focusing on finding solutions that can act as a catalyst to support the health system and businesses.

Category winners: Health
• First prize went to the Covid-19 self-reporting online consulting portal created by the Onandete team, who went home with N$50 000. The team conceived a platform to speed up efforts to detect possible cases, giving authorities a clearer picture of possible cases by increasing the sample size of the population that is tested.
• The second prize – N$25 000 – went to AwehDoctors from the Team Mad Engineers, who offer a way for doctors to treat patients telephonically for minor issues. This reduces the number of patients at public hospitals and clinics, thus decreasing the risk of infection.
• The third prize of N$15 000 was won by Ergo Analytics, offering a solution to improve contact tracing through technology, thereby reducing the risk of new waves of Covid-19 infections when the lockdown is lifted.

Category winners: Business continuity
• First prize of N$50 000 went to Namgo (Gerhard Kotze), who developed a solution to improve goods deliveries in a time of Covid-19.
• The N$25 000 second prize was awarded to Life Changers, who developed a messenger mobile application called Run Me an Errand. Using a SMS line, it connects businesses with buyers.
• The third prize of N$15 000 went to HoverMarket, an e-commerce mall connecting informal vendors as well as taxi drivers to customers.
The winning teams will be given tools to develop their concepts and mentoring by companies like Green Enterprise Solutions and Dololo Namibia.

The judging panel consisted of Kehad Snydewel (Green Enterprise Solutions), Kirstin Wiedow (Greentec Capital), Daisry Mathias (Office of the President) and Anna Vambe (GIZ, representing StartUp Namibia) who had the unenviable task of deciding which ideas and concepts had the greatest chance of being impactful and deliverable within a relatively short timeframe, whilst taking into account social impact, degree of innovation, feasibility and scalability, how close the solution is to making it to the market, and its ease of use.
“The best and the brightest of Namibia have amply demonstrated that they have the talent and drive to create implementable solutions and that pleases us as Green,” says Kehad Snydewel as one of the judges.
According to judge Daisry Mathias, she had no idea what to expect. “However, the level of ingenuity and commitment by the teams amazed me and made me proud of my fellow Namibians.”
The #NamibiaHacksCovid19 teams were represented by stakeholders from the tech sector, interdisciplinary teams, developer communities, university students, health professionals and businesses. Due to the nationwide lockdown and the measures in place, the event took place exclusively online.
The event was created through a partnership by GIZ with Namibia’s ministry of industrialization and trade as well as the ministry of health, with support of Green Enterprise Solutions, Dololo Namibia and NUST.

Similar News

 

Hacking Covid-19, Namibian style!

1 week ago - 15 April 2020 | Technology

Join in the fight Covid-19 in Namibia when StartUp Namibia hosts a 54-hour Hackathon this weekend!The online event was created through a partnership with GIZ...

3D protective gear now being printed

2 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Technology

When the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stellenbosch University (SU) started a 3D printing laboratory two years ago to assist surgeons in planning and rehearsing...

Keeping virtual team work secure

2 weeks ago - 07 April 2020 | Technology

Collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, Google, Zoom and others allow you to pull together as a virtual team and securely work while being stuck...

WACS undersea cable damaged again

3 weeks ago - 30 March 2020 | Technology

Swakopmund • [email protected] undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on...

Fintech lets you say no to cash

5 months ago - 19 November 2019 | Technology

Llewellyn le HanéMoney is dangerous, it’s bulky, smelly, dirty. Processing and getting the money from a shop, restaurant, café or any other place of business...

Veilige sagteware- en regstelsels nodig vir kubersekuriteit

6 months ago - 21 October 2019 | Technology

Met ’n algemene toename in die hoeveelheid kuberaanvalle op beide individue en organisasies, moet ons meer as net bewustheid skep; ons moet ook dringend daaraan...

Damaged WACS sections being replaced

7 months ago - 11 September 2019 | Technology

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerA two kilometre section of the West Africa Cable System (WACS) submarine cable is being replaced at the Swakopmund beach at the...

Cybersecurity in the spotlight

7 months ago - 09 September 2019 | Technology

The Namibian chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) recently hosted a one-day conference on Navigating through uncertain times. Topics centred on...

Using tech to heal

8 months ago - 18 August 2019 | Technology

Windhoek • Kehad Snydewel Medicine, healthcare and going to the doctor or hospital has for centuries been the procedure when we feel sick.These days, even...

Make your listing stand out online

8 months ago - 28 July 2019 | Technology

For the most part, house hunting has become an easily digestible, digitalised process tailored to suit the needs of busy individuals who scroll through property...

Latest News

Stay in, stay entertained!

22nd of April 15:24 | Art and Entertainment

On Friday Namibians are in for a treat when The Goethe-Institut Namibia in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, host a Facebook online streaming performance featuring acclaimed...

A new chapter in the...

22nd of April 14:28 | Opinion

Windhoek • Desmond NikanorThere is an adage that says “retirement is not closing the book, it is just a brand new chapter”.This saying is especially...

Dishwashing liquid for Havana

44 minutes ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] P Creations CC recently donated dishwashing liquid to the community of Havana informal settlement in Windhoek. The fairly new local manufacturer of...

Food assistance for children living...

1 hour ago | Local News

Thirty-five households with children living on the streets in the Omaheke region recently received food assistance from the regional division of gender equality, poverty eradication...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Kits-klapperkoekies

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Wanneer jou soethappie-voorraad begin min lyk, kan jy dié maklike resep met net drie bestanddele binne ’n japtrap voorberei.Bestanddele:½ k (125 ml) kondensmelk1 t (5...

Blankets, soap for homeless

2 hours ago | Education

The University of Namibia (UNAM) in collaboration with Phoenix Project of the Cardiff University donated 500 bars of soap and 80 blankets to homeless people...

Fabric donation to boost local...

2 hours ago | Society

Trade minister Lucia Lipumbu, handed over bags of fabric to small businesses yesterday. The material, worth N$40 000, is to be distributed to selected seamstresses...

Chinese donations to arrive today

2 hours ago | Local News

The first batch of Chinese government donated material aid to help Namibia fight Covid-19 will arrive at the Hosea Kutako International Airport today.In a statement,...

Premium discount for car insurance

5 hours ago | Business

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the livelihoods of many Namibians, OUTsurance has implemented a 15% premium discount on all existing vehicle insurance policies...

Load More