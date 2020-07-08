One charity helping others

08 July 2020 | Society

The Fighting Lives Charity Trust donated detergent, canned food and baby clothes to the Cancer Association of Namibia’s CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia) programme and A Baby’s Cry Foundation in Windhoek. Fighting Lives directors Anton Botha, Chanee Britz and Rolf Hansen (also CAN’s CEO) presented the goods to the two recipients, represented by CAN’s head of medical, Sr. Aina Nghitongo. The three welfare organisations thank the Windhoek community and corporate project partners who made this community support drive possible. Pictured here FLTR are Chanee Britz, Aina Nghitongo, Rolf Hansen and Anton Botha. Photo contributed

