One-stop Covid info centre opens

03 April 2020 | Health

A Covid-19 communication centre that serves as a one-stop communications hub for the media, officials from different ministries, other organisations as well as the public, was opened in the capital yesterday (Thursday). The centre is located at the Khomas Regional Council premises.
Minister of information and communication technology (MICT), Peya Mushelenga who launched the centre, said in light of the global pandemic, accurate communication and information about the virus are crucial to ensure the spread of the virus is contained.
“As the pandemic gains a foothold and unsubstantiated claims, cures and advice do the rounds, the wrong medical advice and fake narratives all have necessitated the setting up of this centre to ensure we communicate timely and verified information around Covid-19 in Namibia,” Mushelenga said.
Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula who also spoke at the event, said the public should rely on the right information from authorised persons and authentic media houses. “We need to empower individuals with correct information and I am happy that the media is playing a big role in disseminating information to the public,” he said.
He added that people should know that there is no cure for the virus. “Therefore, the most important thing is to know how it is transmitted and how you should prevent it and protect yourselves from being infected by following correct information from health officials and those involved in the fight against coronavirus.”

