One stop recycling spot

15 January 2020 | Environment

One of the top performing schools of the annual Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) Schools Recycling Competition (SRC) – Dagbreek Special School – just introduced a public drive-through facility for recyclables in Windhoek
FNB Namibia, who has been a partner of the competition since inception in 2012, handed over a newly refurbished recycling stand to Dagbreek School to assist in the collection of recyclables.
According to FNB’s Revonia Kahivere, their strategy is based on the four P’s of which one is the Planet, which includes the development and protection of the environment.
“Through RNF’s Schools Recycling Competition, we want convey a positive environmental message. Environmental issues are not only the problem of a group of people, such as municipalities and government but also the concern of every Namibian citizen. If everybody plays their part by picking up litter, recycling, saving water and more – all over the world – the planet can become a better place to live in. Remember that we are all affected by climate change. If we do not hold hands to address or minimise these issues with people and organisations, we will fail as a nation.”
According to RNF’s Anita Witt, in addition to its newly constructed drive-through facility, Dagbreek also serves as a “recycling hub” where there are containers that are used to collect household batteries, light and fluorescent bulbs, as well as e-waste.
“This makes the school the perfect one-stop spot to responsibly dispose of a variety of items,” Witt said. “The drive-through, which is located on the premises of the Dagbreek School in Hebenstreit Street, opened to the public over the festive season. RNF invites Windhoekers to make use of this facility to correctly dispose of recyclable material, such as paper, plastic, glass and cans.”

