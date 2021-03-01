Ongano opens at Omba

01 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ongano – Ileni Pamwe, a project of visual artists, opens at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre this evening.
The Ileni Pamwe Project is a cooperative of Namibian visual artists, mostly former students of the John Muafangejo Art Centre in Katutura and the College of the Arts (COTA).
The project was established to promote the skills and sell the works of unemployed Namibian artists, and to seek out and establish project-based and commissioned work for member artists. Since 2012, 35 unemployed Namibian artists have benefited from the activities of the Ileni Pamwe Project.
All the artists belonging to the cooperative and active in the project, are based in Windhoek.
Ten visual artists exhibit works produced using a variety of artistic techniques including cardboard prints, lino-cut prints, wood and metal sculptures, mixed media paintings and textile designs. Participating artists are Amukoto David, Rudolf Seibeb, Elia Shoohamba, Kapanda Nangombe, Lock Kandjengo, Amuthenu Petrus and Ismael Shivute.
The exhibition can be viewed until 31 March.
Opening times are Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:30, and from 09:00 to 16:00 on Saturday.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 days ago - 25 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

‘Powerful, with exceptionally mastered techniques’

5 days ago - 24 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Triennial received 277 submissions of which 96 are from the capital, while the remaining 181 are from artists around the country. The...

Eerste rolprent vir nuwe Namibiese maatskappy

6 days ago - 22 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Bosman Films, ’n nuwelingmaatskappy in die plaaslike filmbedryf, sê dat pre-produksie vir hulle eerste film, Woestynpsalm – ’n vollengte Afrikaanse rolprent, onlangs begin het.Die maatskappy...

EES going big against GBV

1 week ago - 17 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

While Covid has changed the world, gender-based violence (GBV) in especially developing countries has been exacerbated since women are now more enclosed by the protective...

Classical music in Masterclass spotlight

2 weeks ago - 12 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Music Ensemble with the support of Bank Windhoek hosts a music development workshop in the capital from Tuesday, 16 to Tuesday, 23 February...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 11 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Showmax – for free!

2 weeks ago - 09 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Providing more content for Premium subscribers at no cost – DStv Premium subscribers can now enjoy the best streaming international series and movies via Showmax...

‘Biertjies’ sorg vir plesiertjies!

2 weeks ago - 09 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die Suid-Afrikaanse sanger Corné Pretorius het die afgelope paar maande vele aanhangers gewerf met sy debuut-liedjies “Vuur en Vlam”, “Vergewe My” en “Halfvol” –drie in...

Breathing room for art

3 weeks ago - 08 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

“Art is something that makes you breathe a different kind of happiness,” says FirstRand Namibia’s chief executive, Conrad Dempsey.He made this statement at the unveiling...

Hollywood star Will Smith lands in Namibia

3 weeks ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAmerican star Will Smith (51) landed in Namibia earlier this week.The well-known actor, rapper and film producer takes the lead in the...

Latest News

Yssel and Kidd win u.14...

1st of March 14:51 | Sports

Namibia this weekend hosted the u/14 Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) tournament, with 22 girls and 15 boys participating.The Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) is...

Eerste skatting van Namibië se...

1 hour ago | Environment

Die Namibiese eilande se mariene bewaringsgebied (bekend as NIMPA), wat 25% van die algehele kuslyn van Namibië beslaan, en een van die grootste mariene bewaringsgebiede...

Exercise is not just about...

2 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • Titus Mwahafa2021 seems to be continuing much in the same vein as 2020 ended; restrictions and Covid-19 still looming large for Namibia and...

Bad news for same-sex married...

2 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek High Court judge on Friday handed down a defeat to a foreigner married to a Namibian citizen who wanted to be...

Taking public responsibility seriously

2 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldAccording to official policy statements, Namibia should be moving towards a knowledge-based economy. However, to reach this goal the equality of education...

Get your educational booklets here!

6 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Zone and Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will once again print and distribute educational booklets for pre-primary pupils, as well as grades 1,...

Drive-through test facility now open

6 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]com.naNamib Laboratories has set up a drive-through test facility for Covid-19 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Pioneerspark in the capital.The facility is...

Cyber security during a Covid...

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Martin HamukwayaThe Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has in recent years increased the shift and reliance in the use of information technology for...

‘Stop poaching our aloes!’ –...

22 hours ago | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has issued a warning to members of the public that anyone caught harvesting or trading the Aloe plant without approval...

Load More