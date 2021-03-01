Ongano opens at Omba

Ongano – Ileni Pamwe, a project of visual artists, opens at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre this evening.

The Ileni Pamwe Project is a cooperative of Namibian visual artists, mostly former students of the John Muafangejo Art Centre in Katutura and the College of the Arts (COTA).

The project was established to promote the skills and sell the works of unemployed Namibian artists, and to seek out and establish project-based and commissioned work for member artists. Since 2012, 35 unemployed Namibian artists have benefited from the activities of the Ileni Pamwe Project.

All the artists belonging to the cooperative and active in the project, are based in Windhoek.

Ten visual artists exhibit works produced using a variety of artistic techniques including cardboard prints, lino-cut prints, wood and metal sculptures, mixed media paintings and textile designs. Participating artists are Amukoto David, Rudolf Seibeb, Elia Shoohamba, Kapanda Nangombe, Lock Kandjengo, Amuthenu Petrus and Ismael Shivute.

The exhibition can be viewed until 31 March.

Opening times are Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:30, and from 09:00 to 16:00 on Saturday.

