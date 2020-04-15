Online teaching to be tested

The ministry of education, arts and culture will be conducting a survey on the country’s readiness to teach via e- and online learning as from 20 April 2020 as part of its efforts to explore ways to replace traditional teaching.

The ministry’s executive director, Sanet Steenkamp, in a media statement said statistics are needed to facilitate the process and asked that regional directorates facilitate the process to have every teacher in the region complete the questionnaire.

“It is against this background that regions are requested to identify two teachers per subject per grade from pre-primary to grade 9, and two teachers per subject for the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) level, which is considered excellent in the development of e-learning resource material,” Steenkamp said.

She added that regions are requested to approach teachers to record a video lesson of five minutes as well as worksheets or activities that will re-enforce the lessons. Lessons can be on any competency or objective in the subject for a specific grade.

The videos and activities will be evaluated and three teachers per subject, per grade, nationally will be selected to assist the development of e-learning resource.

Regions are also requested to encourage teachers that already have their material on a soft copy to submit it to the ministry, Steenkamp said.

