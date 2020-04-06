Only essential services cleared by trade

06 April 2020 | Business

The ministry of industrialisation, trade and SME development has rejected 500 business clearance applications for their failure to meet trading criteria set forth during the State of Emergency, says executive director (ED), Ndiita Nghipondoka-Robiati.
The ministry established an online platform were businesses can apply for clearance, and if a business is cleared to sell goods or provide services, the ministry issues a certificate to that effect.
The ED added that reasons leading to rejections of some applications include the number of employees. “It should only be skeleton staff that are working,” she said, adding that the businesses have to tell us how they are responding to this virus. So when we reject, they can either come back and say ‘I now have a fewer number of people that are working’ or if we feel that they are not supporting the initiatives against Covid-19, then we just reject them right away.”
The online business application portal has come with its own shortcomings, she noted. “But we are working around the clock to work on this. This portal [came from] a good Samaritan whom we approached and they decided to do this for free. We’ve had a lot of private sector entities that have come to us, offering their services to help to do what we can do because ultimately, we are in this together,” she said.
So far, 1 100 crucial businesses have been approved while another 1 300 applications are pending, the ED said. “These business operators are listed. It comes all the way from agriculture, fishing, electricity, gas, steam, air-conditioning, water supply purification to construction as it relates to the fight against COVID-19,” Nghipondoka-Robiati said. – Nampa

