Only the best for Namibian road users

14 July 2020 | Business

Countries all over the world have developed standards and policies for the safety and benefit of all their road users.
Some countries’ standards are developed entirely from the ground up using available data such as road accidents statistics, while countries like Namibia have borrowed policies from elsewhere, such as South Africa with shared challenges, similar roads and weather conditions, and balancing it all with the unique Namibian roads experience.
TrenTyre Namibia is a partner to some of the world’s safest tyre manufacturers, such as Good Year, Michelin, BF Goodrich and Continental to name a few. Since the beginning of its existence in Namibia, TrenTyre Namibia has always ensured that vehicles are equipped with tyres that are safe for Namibian tar, gravel roads and extreme weather conditions.
Asked about TrenTyre’s specific focus on tires that are meant for Namibian roads, TrenTyre’s chief executive Henrico du Plessis, said the company has never and will never compromise when it comes to the safety of its clients and their experience with the company’s products and services.
“The economic turmoil experienced in the last few years has forced some car owners and small businesses to look for cheaper alternatives. However, these are not always better as these cheaper alternatives have a shorter lifespan and can also pose a potential threat to fellow road users,” he added
Lastly, TrenTyre Namibia is well positioned to assist vehicle owners through its 24-hour roadside assistance hosted by all its 13 branches countrywide, making sure you have access to all the quality brands of tyres, to top up the best service offered throughout Namibia.

