Open markets: Here are the rules

20 April 2020 | Business

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has set regulations for the re-opening of open markets and informal trading activities to render essential services during the Covid-19 State of Emergency and lockdown.
The regulations were set in terms of Regulation 14 of Proclamation No. 9 of 28 March 2020 and according to a Cabinet decision that regional councils, local authorities and traditional authorities are directed to re-open under regulations and conditions set.
In a media statement, the City said that facilities must ensure the maintenance of consistent availability of water, sanitation and hygiene.
“Sanitisers and other disinfectants must be administered to ensure that all those who enter and exit the trading areas follow set sanitising to disinfecting procedures. Access to and activities at trading areas will be controlled and monitored to ensure adherence to the prescribed social distancing that would strictly be enforced between traders and customers,” the CoW said.
Furthermore, the City said customers should adhere to distance requirements as per set designated markings and are only allowed to pick and go and will not be allowed to hang around the markets. Thorough hand washing or sanitising must be done before and after the touching of products, it further stated.
Products that are allowed to be sold are fresh vegetables, fruit, raw meat and fish, dried food, dairy products, poultry products, cereal and flour and cooked food that is to be prepared at home for consumption.
Trading is allowed from 08:00 to 17:00 daily.

