Open – with new rules

28 April 2020 | Business

The Oshetu informal market at Katutura Single Quarters was given the go-ahead to re-open on Monday by health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, after four weeks of closure due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Shangula, who inspected the market on Monday, said he is satisfied with the standard of the market as well as other markets as they have been cleaned, have markings on the ground for social distancing, running water and ablution facilities.
City of Windhoek strategic executive on economic development and community services, Fillemon Hambuda, on his part said the vendors have to adjust to the new rules and requirements of keeping the markets clean at all times.
Amongst others, kapana sellers will now be required to wear aprons, hand gloves and cover their heads when preparing meat and at all times.
The City, he said, will also provide storage containers for vendors to keep their merchandise at night as they will not be allowed to bring their own storage containers into the markets.
“Hygiene is a priority, as we are also going to recruit someone to look after the toilets and ensure they are clean at all times by providing all the necessary material. There will also be a cleaning day twice a month and this will apply to all informal markets in the city,” Hambuda said.
Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni, who was also present, said the City lost its status of being the cleanest in Africa and it needs to work hard to regain it and to be exemplary to other local authorities around the country.
“I am happy to see the market opening with a new look. This should not only be for a few days or years, it should be the culture that the next generation can follow,” Uutoni said.
Other markets ready for business are Soweto Market, Nangenda Kaduuluma Market in Wanaheda and Lyeeta open market in Okuryangava, while the rest of the markets will follow, depending on their hygiene standard as set by the health ministry. - Nampa

