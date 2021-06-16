Opponents of Kavango oil drilling take fight to parliament

In terms of size, the Omuramba Omatako River in the Kavango region is comparable to the Nossob in eastern Namibia. Pictured here, the Omuramba can be seen as a wide strip at the top of the picture, right near the ReconAfrica drilling site near Kawe on the settlement of Andreas Mawano (left). Photo Namibia Media Holdings

The environmental protection association Saving Okavango’s Unique Life (SOUL) had the opportunity to address the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and raise their objections against continued oil exploration in the Kavango Region.

ReconAfrica, a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, announced that it found oil and gas indicators in Namibia which is evidence of a working petroleum system in the Kavango Basin. However, several organisations locally and internationally have objected to the project and have called on the government to halt their work citing environmental damage.

At the hearing, one observer immediately raised his concern about a remark by the chairman of the committee, Member of Parliament Tjekero Tweya, that this could be “a process that could take a long time”.

Tweya expressed his commitment that “all those concerned should be heard”.

Besides SOUL, the committee on Tuesday sat with representatives of the Kavango East and West Regional Conservancy Forest Association, and the Women’s Leadership Centre, a women’s human rights organisation that works with marginalised groups including San indigenous women in Kavango East.



Groundwater sacred

Speaking on behalf of SOUL, Matt Totten Jr, a geologist by profession and oil exploration expert, stressed the need to put into consideration and assess how climate change is impacting Namibia’s groundwater resources and assess how the damage caused by potential extractions could devastate the Kavango Delta, an area that is sacred.

SOUL further raised concern that the project will require clearing of huge swaths of land for infrastructure such as wells, pipelines, access roads as well as facilities for processing, waste storage and waste disposal, a land currently largely being used by the community to crop farm as well as graze their animals.

Through his 36-page presentation, Totten Jr allowed laymen to follow the process of a gas and oil exploration company preparing for such an investment. As a highly educated specialist, who was employed in this industry for years, he was able to easily follow the line of thought of the business plan of ReconAfrica on the one hand, while pointing out significant errors on the other.

Totten Jr’s conclusion is that ReconAfrica does not follow normal practice, which he finds strange. “More importantly, if something sounds too good to be true, then it usually is the case,” was his comment regarding ReconAfricas repeated reports of successful oil strikes. As far as Totten is concerned, ReconAfrica’s incomplete data does not allow for conclusions yet, especially as no proof or substantiating data has ever been made available.



Complete disregard

Equally, chairperson of the Kavango East and West Regional Conservancy Forest Association, Max Muyemburuko, said the company has shown complete disregard for the local community in the area during the consultation phase and left them out during that period.

He regards it as unacceptable that decisions are taken in Windhoek that involve such a risk for the Kavango region and its people. “We want to preserve our traditional heritage and be allowed to maintain our communal way of life, but that will not be possible when ReconAfrica is on our doorstep looking for gas and oil.”

He doubts whether this oil exploration project will create jobs: “On the one hand, our people are not trained for it and on the other hand, only a few are employed anyway – and then not in accordance with Namibian labour law.”

Muyemburuko is convinced that eventually the living space left will be without any value, as the planned infrastructure and the noise-pollution of the drilling the projects is likely to spoil the soil and water and drive away all animals. “We were never properly consulted. The residents of Ncaute, Makandia, Kawe, Shakambu and Mbambi only know the name of ReconAfrica as a company, which could possibly offer employment, but nothing else.”

Similarly, the Women’s Leadership Centre also expressed concern with the lack of genuine consultation by the company with indigenous San communities, including women, who will be affected by toxic damage to their land, water, plants and animals through drilling for oil and gas in the Kavango East Region.

The committee is mandated with the duties to monitor, enquire into the situation and report back to National Assembly with recommendations. - Nampa and own report.