Opponents of Kavango oil drilling take fight to parliament

16 June 2021 | Environment

The environmental protection association Saving Okavango’s Unique Life (SOUL) had the opportunity to address the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and raise their objections against continued oil exploration in the Kavango Region.
ReconAfrica, a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, announced that it found oil and gas indicators in Namibia which is evidence of a working petroleum system in the Kavango Basin. However, several organisations locally and internationally have objected to the project and have called on the government to halt their work citing environmental damage.
At the hearing, one observer immediately raised his concern about a remark by the chairman of the committee, Member of Parliament Tjekero Tweya, that this could be “a process that could take a long time”.
Tweya expressed his commitment that “all those concerned should be heard”.
Besides SOUL, the committee on Tuesday sat with representatives of the Kavango East and West Regional Conservancy Forest Association, and the Women’s Leadership Centre, a women’s human rights organisation that works with marginalised groups including San indigenous women in Kavango East.

Groundwater sacred
Speaking on behalf of SOUL, Matt Totten Jr, a geologist by profession and oil exploration expert, stressed the need to put into consideration and assess how climate change is impacting Namibia’s groundwater resources and assess how the damage caused by potential extractions could devastate the Kavango Delta, an area that is sacred.
SOUL further raised concern that the project will require clearing of huge swaths of land for infrastructure such as wells, pipelines, access roads as well as facilities for processing, waste storage and waste disposal, a land currently largely being used by the community to crop farm as well as graze their animals.
Through his 36-page presentation, Totten Jr allowed laymen to follow the process of a gas and oil exploration company preparing for such an investment. As a highly educated specialist, who was employed in this industry for years, he was able to easily follow the line of thought of the business plan of ReconAfrica on the one hand, while pointing out significant errors on the other.
Totten Jr’s conclusion is that ReconAfrica does not follow normal practice, which he finds strange. “More importantly, if something sounds too good to be true, then it usually is the case,” was his comment regarding ReconAfricas repeated reports of successful oil strikes. As far as Totten is concerned, ReconAfrica’s incomplete data does not allow for conclusions yet, especially as no proof or substantiating data has ever been made available.

Complete disregard
Equally, chairperson of the Kavango East and West Regional Conservancy Forest Association, Max Muyemburuko, said the company has shown complete disregard for the local community in the area during the consultation phase and left them out during that period.
He regards it as unacceptable that decisions are taken in Windhoek that involve such a risk for the Kavango region and its people. “We want to preserve our traditional heritage and be allowed to maintain our communal way of life, but that will not be possible when ReconAfrica is on our doorstep looking for gas and oil.”
He doubts whether this oil exploration project will create jobs: “On the one hand, our people are not trained for it and on the other hand, only a few are employed anyway – and then not in accordance with Namibian labour law.”
Muyemburuko is convinced that eventually the living space left will be without any value, as the planned infrastructure and the noise-pollution of the drilling the projects is likely to spoil the soil and water and drive away all animals. “We were never properly consulted. The residents of Ncaute, Makandia, Kawe, Shakambu and Mbambi only know the name of ReconAfrica as a company, which could possibly offer employment, but nothing else.”
Similarly, the Women’s Leadership Centre also expressed concern with the lack of genuine consultation by the company with indigenous San communities, including women, who will be affected by toxic damage to their land, water, plants and animals through drilling for oil and gas in the Kavango East Region.
The committee is mandated with the duties to monitor, enquire into the situation and report back to National Assembly with recommendations. - Nampa and own report.

Similar News

 

Een vir die rekordboeke

6 days ago - 09 June 2021 | Environment

In Mei 2013 het mariene bioloë verstom gestaan oor die nuus dat ’n grys walvis vir die eerste keer ooit suid van die ewenaar aan...

PDM goes green

1 week ago - 06 June 2021 | Environment

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has committed to planting 1 000 trees across the country in the next 12 months in a bid to address...

Invasive plants must go

2 weeks ago - 01 June 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] good rainy season that not only Windhoek, but also many other parts of the country enjoyed, caused invasive cacti and plants to...

Sustainability rewarded

3 weeks ago - 24 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe Sustainable Development Awards were presented in the capital for the third time on Friday. Hosted by the Sustainable Development Advisory Council...

Running for our rivers

1 month - 14 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek · [email protected]“Our rivers are always running for us. Let’s run for them.”That is the message of Thirst founder Mina Guli, who has launched another...

CBD says goodbye to old trees

1 month - 05 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] capital’s central business district will hopefully turn over a new leaf with the planting of saplings in the Zoo Park.About two months...

Another demo against oil production

1 month - 26 April 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe organisation Fridays for Future demonstrated in the capital on Friday against the planned oil production by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in...

Moet geliefs nie gryswater in jou tuin gebruik nie

1 month - 20 April 2021 | Environment

Dink twee keer voordat jy jou tuin natlei met die gryswater afkomstig van jou wasmasjien: Dis nie goed vir die einste grond waarin plante moet...

Youth climate activists urge president to save Okavango Delta

2 months ago - 29 March 2021 | Environment

To date, nearly 150 000 people have signed a petition by Rainforest Rescue supporting their mission to save the Okavango Delta.Now, Fridays For Future Windhoek...

Community recycling initiative launched

3 months ago - 15 March 2021 | Environment

The Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) announced the launch of its very first Community Recycling Project in celebration of Global Recycling Day on 18 March.The project...

Latest News

NDF announces fire damage

16th of June 09:58 | Accidents

An emergency department, four wards of 26 beds, a theatre and a store were all destroyed in a fire incident that destroyed the Namibian Defence...

Opponents of Kavango oil drilling...

9 hours ago | Environment

The environmental protection association Saving Okavango’s Unique Life (SOUL) had the opportunity to address the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and raise their objections...

Portable services via Twoobii

23 hours ago | Local News

The Twoobii satellite broadband service from Q-KON recently demonstrated the convenience andreliability of portable communications.The Namib Race, comprising a 1 000km race through the Namib Desert,...

‘Get your training right’ -...

1 day - 15 June 2021 | Sports

Retired Namibian long-distance runner Luketz Swartbooi has called on athletes who qualified for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan to focus...

Winter warmers for Mandume PS

1 day - 15 June 2021 | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions donated much needed scarves, gloves and beanies to the learners of Mandume Primary School in the capital.Namibian winters are cold and harsh,...

More ventilators for MoHSS

1 day - 15 June 2021 | Health

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated 23 ventilators, medical equipment and kits worth U$1 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) towards...

New O-space open

1 day - 15 June 2021 | Local News

The O-space initiative of the Omaheke Innovation Village was inaugurated in Gobabis last week.Speaking at the event, industrialization minister Lucia Iipumbu, said this endeavor will...

Okahandja municipality fails to balance...

1 day - 14 June 2021 | Government

Okahandja local authority councillors were bypassed when the municipality presided over transactions amounting to at least N$90 million in 2019, a direct contravention of the...

Suiderhof NDF clinic razed

1 day - 14 June 2021 | Disasters

The Namibian Defence Force clinic situated in Windhoek’s Suiderhof residential area was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The fire burned for hours while the...

Load More