Optimistic about growth, opportunities in Namibia

Gunter Leicher is the Country Manager for Knight Piésold Africa in Namibia. Photos contributed The Neckartal Dam project was managed by Knight Piésold. Knight Piésold is involved in the local mining sector. Pictured here is Rosh Pinah. Cilliers Mostert, director for Knight Piésold Africa’s operations in Namibia.

Namibia’s mining industry boasts significant opportunities and remains one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world according to the Investment Attractiveness Index, says Cilliers Mostert, director for consulting engineering firm, Knight Piésold Africa’s operations in Namibia.

He says that the outlook for the country’s mining sector and the economy remains positive. “The recovery of the global economy, as well as the increase in demand for commodities, will result in an increase in the price for most commodities. This bodes well for Namibia, whose economy is very much linked to commodity prices due to is footprint in mining.”

Mostert adds the despite the economic constraints across the globe, Namibia’s mining sector shows great promise, particularly as it remains the world’s largest producer of uranium oxide – and home to the Rössing Uranium mine, which is the fifth largest producer of uranium oxide globally. “Further, it remains a leading producer of zinc with a positive outlook also noted for lithium and cobalt. This, and several other factors, underpin why Knight Piésold Africa remains optimistic about the value and expertise that we can bring to Namibia’s growing mining sector. The proof lies in the fact that our service offering in mining has grown significantly beyond just tailing dams to providing all-round structural and infrastructure services.”



Positive outlook

Knight Piésold Africa has always remained positive about its footprint in Namibia despite the economic cycles globally and locally. The Namibian economy, he states, is small in comparison to its neighbouring countries, but its positive outlook is further supported by government’s promising Vision 2030 plan.

Gunter Leicher, Country Manager for Knight Piésold Africa in Namibia, adds that there are significant other opportunities which present itself across various sectors in Namibia including in the private sector and government. “Apart from our mining expertise in geotechnical services; tailing dam designs and geo-hydrology; as Knight Piésold Africa, Namibia’s focus on infrastructure development enables us to further extend and expand our infrastructure expertise. This includes structural engineering; roads and railway engineering – in fact all infrastructure engineering, including within the bulk and municipal space - and dam break analysis,” Leicher says.

Leicher concludes: “We are definitely here to stay and grow. In fact, we did not think twice about making the financial commitment to move into a larger office space. We recently appointed two more staff members with further employment opportunities also presenting itself within our mining division. This shows the growth of Knight Piésold’s order book and the promise of more opportunities to come.”

The company’s new office is located in Klein Windhoek, on the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Simon Bolivar Street, in Windhoek.

