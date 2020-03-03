Orange Babies sew forth
03 March 2020 | Local News
The Orange Babies Namibia Foundation received some much needed industrial sewing machines from Debmarine Namdeb Foundation, for their Otjomuise sewing program.
Except for the five sewing machines, the foundation also received fabrics and sewing supplies. According to Elricia Beukes of the Orange Babies Namibia Foundation, the machines will be used to teach the ladies in the Otjomuise community basic and advance sewing skills. “They will also undergo a business course to help them market and sell their products,” she says.
Through the sewing project, the woman of Otjomuise will be able to sell their clothing items that they make, which help them to generate an income. They can then take care of their families and give them a better quality life. “Both organisations have a similar objective with this project, namely to equip and empower women in our communities,” she added.
The sewing program started in January this year and came about after one of the ladies from the adult Tukondjeni Support Group, Hertha Shivute, offered informal sewing and dressmaking training for six women of the group. They use one of the classrooms at the Otjomuise project, Pappa Centre. Hertha is formally trained in Needle Work and Tailoring (a course she successfully completed with the Namibia Woman’s Centre). Since them, Hertha and these women use the Pappa Centre for their clothes-making a few times every week and they sell the clothing they make at local markets around Windhoek.
The foundation decided to upscale and formalise the sewing program with a clear project plan so that more woman can benefit from the program. “For the months of November 2019 to February 2020, we worked out a project plan, drafted a training manual and set up the classroom and many other logistics. During this time Namdeb Debmarine showed interest in the sewing project at Pappa Centre and donated sewing machines and related materials,” she explained.
Women from Otjomuise applied to the program in January and a small group of six ladies are enrolled for the first sewing course starting on Thursday. Another six ladies will be enrolled once the first group successfully completes their course.
The Orange Babies Namibia Foundation is a welfare organisation that started in Namibia in 2006. It focuses on feeding, education, community care and enriching the lives of children and adults.