Oshetu residents say no to move

10 September 2020 | Local News

People living in Oshetu informal settlement at Okahandja object to plans by the ministry of urban and rural development (MURD) to relocate them to a new area, saying that the place is too close to a dumpsite and lacks basic services.
According to the group’s spokesperson, Johannes Gaseb, residents are disappointed by Otjozondjupa region governor James Uerikua and the town’s caretaker Linus Garoeb representing MURD, for relocating then to a place near the dumpsite which is smelly and exposing them to diseases as it does not have water, electricity or toilets.
Gaseb said the ministry and the governor are clearing the new location in a hurry without proper planning and an environmental assessment being done, “because of the upcoming regional and local authority elections, treating people without dignity and respect by forcing them to go to a filthy area which is also full of snakes, and evicting people from land cleared already and near town”.
Furthermore: “We reject this exercise. We don’t want people to be resettled at a dumpsite. There is ample land in this area with provision of 1 767 plots, why can’t they allow people to settle here, which is already near town and has water and electricity,” Gaseb wanted to know.
He charged that MURD and the governor, who are spearheading the relocation, are acting outside their mandate as Local Authority Act No. 23 of 1992 does not allow them to handle land matters at local authority level in the absence of the town council, which is currently suspended.
“Democratically elected town councillors are currently on suspension and in the absence of the town council, this is a political ploy. Just because we are poor and destitute, does not mean we should live at a dumpsite,” Gaseb said.
When this news agency visited the area on Wednesday, the new location had demarcated plots with allocated numbers and is located approximately 100 metres away from the dumpsite with burning rubbish that caused a cloud of smoke and street kids scavenging around.
When contacted for comment, the ministry representative at the town, Garoeb, said he is not a “reactionist”, therefore cannot comment on people’s opinions, but can only talk about the progress made at the new location.
Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni said that the dumpsite will be moved far from the location, but did not mention when this would happen. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Okahandja land grabbers must leave

1 week ago - 31 August 2020 | Local News

Okahandja • [email protected] Court Judge Collins Parker on Friday granted a court order to the Okahandja town council and minister of urban and rural development...

Lockdown measures divide Namibia

2 weeks ago - 24 August 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and alarming are adjectives deputy health minister Esther Utjiua Muinjangue used to characterise the current infection rate in Namibia, adding that the...

Fleet upgrade for city cops

1 month - 05 August 2020 | Local News

In the past 5 years, the Road Fund Administration (RFA) has allocated N$177.2 million to the City of Windhoek towards road maintenance and traffic law...

Another repatriation flight this month

1 month - 04 August 2020 | Local News

Another repatriation is being planned by the German embassy in Windhoek and Lufthansa, to fly German citizens in Namibia back home. At the moment, Lufthansa...

Internet access a ‘basic human right’ – CoW

1 month - 15 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] to arguments heard this morning, internet access is a basic human right.This was stated during a public hearing by the Communications Regulatory...

Housing remains vastly inadequate

1 month - 13 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] it was projected that Namibia would be 66% urbanised by 2020, the powers that be failed to respond through appropriate strategies to...

Huis Maerua kort jou hulp

2 months ago - 10 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] 22 kinders in hulle sorg wat wissel van 2 jaar tot 20, het Huis Maerua jou hulp nodig om te verseker hierdie kinders...

Finances handicap 2018 CoW housing plans…

2 months ago - 10 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) housing initiative of two years ago is yet to materialise, with themunicipality laying the blame on financial constraints.This...

Say cheese, pooch!

2 months ago - 09 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you have a pet that is always photo ready, then you shouldn’t miss out on perhaps having themfeatured in the 2021 SPCA...

Outcry over supermarket GBV

2 months ago - 08 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] a customer assaulted an employee at a Pick n Pay store in Windhoek, residents took to social media, stating that this type...

Latest News

Thieves using ‘Nampol’ facemasks

14 hours ago | Crime

The police has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals impersonating police officers by wearing face masks imprinted with police logosAccording...

Voter registration cards still valid

15 hours ago | Politics

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said misinformation is circulating amongst the public regarding the validity of the voter cards issued in 2014 during the...

Three-month deadline to register for...

15 hours ago | Business

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act,...

Livestock shipment plans put on...

18 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian company that planned to bring domestic livestock from South Africa and Botswana by road to local seaports for export by ship...

Namibian soccer stars scoring in...

22 hours ago | Sports

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.The Rehoboth-born player...

Namibians say no to live...

22 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] a thousand people have signed a petition demanding a stop to a proposed business plan that would see thousands of live farm...

Accommodation restriction scrapped for tourists

22 hours ago | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] has relaxed the strict requirements for travelling to the country, scrapping a previously introduced seven-day residence requirement as a form of quarantine.Tourists...

House prices soften

1 day - 08 September 2020 | Infrastructure

The second quarter FNB Residential property report highlights the fact that the House Price Index was down 2.7% from the second quarter of 2019 to...

Know your summer vegetables

1 day - 08 September 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiSummer is upon us, and now is the time for farmers to prepare for cultivating vegetables.Vegetables thrive if planted in the right...

Load More